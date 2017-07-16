Deaths in Limerick on July 16, 2017

The death has occurred of Marcella Noble (née Owens) of Kilrush Road, Ennis, Clare, and Ballinacurra, Limerick, who passed away peacefully at Milford Hospice.

Loving mother of Lorraine and Robert, devoted granny of Eimear, mother in law of Peter O’Connell (Kilmurry McMahon, Co. Clare). Deeply regretted by brothers Trevor, Martin and Pat and sisters Helen (Quinn) and the late Mary (Lyons) and Cecelia (O’Mara), sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Milford Hospice Mortuary on Monday, July 17, from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue. Funeral on Tuesday, July 18, after 11.30am Mass to Castlemungret Cemetery. Family flowers only ~ donations if desired to Milford Hospice

The death has occurred of John Sheedy, of Pearse Avenue, Janesboro, and ormerly of Claughaun Avenue, Garryowen and late of Irish Rail.

Beloved son of the late Arthur & Nora. Very deeply regretted by his son Evan, daughters Aisling & Nora, brothers Paddy, Arthur & Matthew, sisters Bridget, Barbara, Mary & Tina, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday, July 19, from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass, Thursday, July 20, at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Noelle Carroll, South House, Kilmallock, peacefully in the loving care of Adare & District Nursing Home, Croagh.

Noelle, wife of the late Ivor. Deeply regretted by her son Peter, daughter-in-law Sinead, grandchildren Sean, Naoise and Éabha, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing this Tuesday evening from 6pm at Butler's Funeral Home, Bruff, with removal to Ss. Peter and Paul's Church, Kilmallock at 7.30 pm. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Dromin Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Tom Butler, of Casement Avenue, Janesboro, at Athlunkard House Nursing Home.

Deeply regretted by his wife Mary (nee Wade), daughters Maureen and Angela (O’Flynn), sons Stan, Peter and Michael, son-in-law Gerard, daughters -in-law Catherine, Majella and Billie, sister Pauline, grandchildren Louise, Niamh, Lucy, Claire, Aideen, David and Andrew, Great-grandchildren Rhys, Aoife, Chloe and Emma and niece Helen.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, Limerick on Monday (July17th) from 5.30pm Removal at 7pm to St. John’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (July 18th) at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery. Family flowers only ~ donations if desired to Milford Hospice, c/o Griffin’s Funerals 061 415000.