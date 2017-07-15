Deaths in Limerick - July 15, 2017

THE death has occurred of Margaret (Mag) Caplice (née Walsh), of Kilbehenny, Limerick, this Saturday in Marymount Hospice, Cork.

Margaret (Mag) beloved wife of the late Pat, daughter of the late Jack and sister of the late Paddy. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Jackie (Spillane), son David, mother Mary, sister Anne (O’Mahony), grandchildren Amy, Oran, Noah and Faye, uncle, aunt, daughter in law, son in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O’Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Kilbehenny, on Sunday from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to Kilbehenny Church.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30 a.m. Burial afterwards in the church grounds. Family flowers only with donations in lieu if desired to Marymount Hospice.

The death has occurred of Mary McCarthy (née Roche), of 16 St Ita's Terrace, Newcastle West, Limerick and of Moyvane, Kerry, at the Bons Secours Hospital, Tralee, on Friday, July 14.

Sadly missed by her daughter Anne, sons Seán, Tom and Eddie, sister Noreen, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West, on Sunday, July, 16, from 6pm to 8pm, arriving at Newcastlewest Church at 8.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday, July17, at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Monagea Cemetery. Family flowers only please.