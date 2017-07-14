Deaths in Limerick - July 14, 2017

THE death has occurred of Mary Ferreira (née Gleeson), Raheen, Limerick and formerly of Coolgreen House, Dromkeen.

Loving mother of Fiona. Very deeply regretted by her son-in-law John, grandchildren Eva and Conor, brother Michael, sister Phyllis, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Nessan’s Church, Raheen. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Kilteely Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Willie Biggane, Kilmore, Granagh, peacefully at his residence.

Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Condon) and dearest father to the late late Noreen and Seamus. Deeply mourned by his daughter Sharon (Condon), sons Willie and Bobby, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother Ned, sister Mary Teresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Grady’s Funeral Home, Ballingarry on Friday from 6.30pm until 8pm arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, Granagh at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12pm. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations instead to the Pallative Care Unit at Milford Care Centre. House Private Please.

The death has occurred of Martin Molony, Ottersfield, Manister, Croom and Rathmore Stud, very peacefully at home.

Beloved husband of the late Julia (nee Hilton Green). Dearly loved father of Jan, Suesanna, Peter and the late Mary; sadly missed by his loving five grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Removal arriving at St Michael’s Church, Manister on Friday evening at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers please. Donations if desired to the Irish Injured Jockey’s fund - collection also on the day.

The death has occurred of Mary O'Keeffe (née Meaney), Rivers, Lisnagry, peacefully at Milford Hospice, late of Daughters of Charity, Lisnagry.

Sadly missed by her loving daughter Julie, son David, grandchildren Cloe, Sophie, Holly, Theo, Shane and Rayann, sisters Bridget, Teresa, Lil, Philomena, Ita, Bernadette, brothers Thomas and Michael, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Friday from 5 pm to 8 pm. Arrival at St. Patrick's Church, Ahane for 11.30 am Requiem Mass on Saturday. Burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell. House private on Thursday please. Family flowers only, please, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.