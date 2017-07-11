Funeral arrangements released for late Limerick jockey Martin Molony

THE FUNERAL arrangements for the late legendary Limerick jockey, Martin Molony, have been released.

Funeral home private on Friday. Removal to St Michael’s Church, Manister at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Large crowds will pay their respects to a giant of the Irish and UK racing scene, who passed away on Monday, a couple of days short of his 92nd birthday.

The former jockey from Manister and his late brother Tim swept all before them in the saddle in the 1940s and 1950s.

Martin was a six-time champion jump jockey in Ireland, won the Irish Grand National three times and a Cheltenham Gold Cup. He even rode on the flat and won three Classics.

Tim, who died in 1989, was champion jump jockey in Britain five times.

After retiring from the sport, Martin returned to County Limerick to run Rathmore Stud, which continues to be successfully run by his son Peter.

In 2014, a gala ball was held in the Dunraven Arms Hotel to honour Martin and Tim. A huge sum was raised for the Injured Jockeys Fund and for a bronze statue of the Molonys.

It was unveiled in 2015 and Martin, a very modest man, was there to see it. His son Peter said at the time: “He kept asking me why were all the people there and I said they were there for him. It is a smashing statue, he loved it.”

Peter tweeted this Monday: “So sad to announce the passing of my father & Champ Martin Molony today, peacefully, just short of his 92nd birthday.”