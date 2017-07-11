Deaths in Limerick - July 11, 2017

THE death has occurred of Gareth Collins, Ballycullen Road, Askeaton, peacefully in his 87th year.

Deeply regretted by Tom Meehan and family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Downey’s Funeral Home, Pallaskenry on Tuesday from 6pm to 7.30pm with removal to St. Mary’s Church, Askeaton. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Relig Mhuire.

The death has occurred of Eileen Dillon (née Quilligan), Arlington Villas, Mulgrave Street, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Beloved wife of the late John and mother of the late Joe. Very deeply regretted by her loving daughters Melissa (Carey) and Mary (Fleming) sons Gerard, Pat & Anthony, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law Imelda Quilligan, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre, Mortuary, Wednesday from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass, Thursday at 11.30am with funeral afterwards to Mount Saint Lawrence (extension) Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to, Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Teresa (Tessie) Loftus (née Fitzgerald), Glenemeade, Pallaskenry, peacefully at Thorpe's Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her husband Johnnie Loftus, survived by daughter Maria, sons Pat, Tony and John, brother Gerry, sister Breda, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Downey's Funeral Home, Pallaskenry on Wednesday from 5pm-7pm, with removal to St. Mary's Church, Pallaskenry. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilcornan Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Anne (Moira) Barrett, Garryowen Road and late of Moira’s Antiques, peacefully in the exceptional care of Millbrae Lodge, Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the recently deceased Patrick (Paddy) and mother of the late Sandra and baby Joseph. Deeply regretted by her family Michael, Monika, Cecelia, Patrick, Kathy, Maeve, Judy and John, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brother, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Tuesday from 5pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. John’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass, Wednesday at 11am followed by Cremation in Shannon Crematorium. Donations, if desired to Milford Care Centre. House private please.

The death has occurred of Peig O'Sullivan (née Culhane), Rathkeale, peacefully at UHL, following a short illness.

Peig (wife of the late Con, Kanturk). Deeply regretted by her sister Brid ( Armitage), cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing Magner's Funeral home, Rathkeale on Tuesday from 7-8pm, followed by removal to St. Mary's Church Rathkeale. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.