Deaths in Limerick - July 10, 2017

THE death has occurred of Tony McCormack, Russell Court, Fr. Russell Road, Dooradoyle, suddenly at University Hospital Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his wife Natalie, daughter Stacy, sons Anthony and Jay, parents Margaret and Joe, sisters Bernadette, Marie-Claire & Joanne, grandchildren Craig, AJay and George, son-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, close family and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. Saviour's Church. Requiem Mass, Thursday at 10am with funeral afterwards to Mount Saint Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael Donnellan, Southville Gardens, Ballinacurra, late Aer Lingus, Shannon Airport, peacefully at home.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Phil, daughters Michelle and Carmel, grandsons Adam, Alden and Aaron, granddaughter Kate, sister Anna (Lynch), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street Tuesday from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Hayes (née O’Doherty), A1 Bar, Clare Street, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff in Corbally House Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late John and mother of the late Tony. Very deeply regretted by her son John, daughter Catherine, sister Maureen, daughter-in-law Aileen, son-in-law Ger, grandchildren Sally, Tony and Rebecca, her loving nieces and nephews, the staff at the A1 Bar, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Clare Street. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mt. St. Lawrence Cemetery. Donations if desired to Asthma Society of Ireland.

The death has occurred of Brian Hourigan, Thomond Court, Shelbourne Road, Limerick City, suddenly.

Brother of the late David. Very deeply regretted by his father Brendan, daughter Holly, son Tyler, brothers Gerard & Brendan, all other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Tuesday from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick.

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Moloney (née McMahon), formerly of Bourke Avenue, Edward Street, peacefully at Caherass Nursing Home.

Kitty passed away peacefully at Caherass Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Christy (Limerick City Fire Brigade). Very deeply regretted by her children Marion, Jim, Anthony, Linda & Sandra, grandchildren, brother, sisters, son-in-law, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Ave. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Mt. St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Rev. Fr. Patrick Noonan, Canton, Mississippi, USA and formerly of Kilcoora, Raheenagh, peacefully after a short illness in Jackson, Mississippi.

Predeceased by his brother James and sisters-in-law Breda, Nora and Mairéad. Deeply regretted by his brothers David, Michael and Donal, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, friends and the parishioners of the Diocese of Mississippi where he served for fifty four years.

Reposing at Sexton's Funeral Home, Broadford on Wednesday from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St. Ita’s Church, Raheenagh. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Killeedy Cemetery.

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Ryan, St. Joseph’s Place and late of Coonagh, peacefully at St. John’s Hospital.

Beloved husband of the late Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his sister Helen, nieces Liz, Maura, Amanda and Orla, nephews Patrick and James, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday from 6pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Mt. St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick Ryan (Bawn), Toher Road, Doon, peacefully at St. Anthony’s Nursing Home Pallasgreen.

Patrick, husband of the late Eileen (Ciss); sadly missed by his loving son Derek, sister Kitty, brothers Tom and Peter, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren Elaine, Stephen and Jessica, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Doon, Monday from 6pm with removal at 8pm to Doon Parish Church. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.