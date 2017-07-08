Deaths in Limerick - July 8, 2017

THE DEATH has occurred of Tom Cooney, of Woodcock Hill, Meelick, Co. Clare, late of Limerick City and County Council Traffic Management, on July 7, peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Sadly missed by his loving brother James, sisters Breda and Eileen, brother-in-law Pat, sister-in-law Irene, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Monday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St John the Baptist Church, Meelick.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Miceal (Buachaill) O’Brien, of Ballyculhane, Kildimo, on July 7, peacefully at Thorpe’s Nursing Home.

Survived by his wife Eileen, daughters Olive, Marie, Eithne, Elaine and Anne. Sons Tony, Jim, Ger, Denis, Pat and Declan. Sisters Eithne and Noreen. Brother Denis (USA).

Sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and predeceased by his sister Peggy. RIP Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral home, Thomas Street Limerick from 4pm to 7pm tomorrow Sunday followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church Kildimo. Requiem mass on Monday at 2pm with burial afterwards in Kildimo Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Anne Moore (née O'Shaughnessy), Kilconlea Lower, Abbeyfeale, on July 7, at the Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee, peacefully.

Anne wife of the late Tom, sadly missed by her loving sons Tom and Mike. Daughters Eileen (Tullamore), Maria (Corofin) , Bridget (Abbeyfeale) and her 15 wonderful grandchildren. Daughters in-law Pauline and Joanne. Sons in-law John, Danny and Aidan. Sisters Bridie, Margaret, Kathy and her husband Denis (USA).

Brothers Paddy and his wife Dorothy (USA) and Gerry. Sisters in-law Bridie McElligott, Mary Moore and Bridie Moore, nephews, nieces and very special friend Esther and wonderful neighbours RIP.

Reposing at Harnett's Funeral Home, Abbeyfeale on Sunday the 9th of July from 4.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am, funeral afterwards to Reilig Ide Noafa, Abbeyfeale. Donations if desired to St. Ita's Hospital, Newcastle West

The death has occurred of Christopher (Christy) O'Loughlin, Shanabooly Rd, Ballynanty.

Sadly missed by his sisters Patricia, Ann, Dolly, brothers Butta, Nicka, twin Gerard, Noel and Martin, good friend Steve Mullane, next door neighbours and good friends Ger and Pauline Joyce, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Sunday from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St Munchin's Church. Requiem Mass Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St Laurence Old Cemetery.