Leitrim deaths - evening update, July 8, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Terence 'Terry' Slark, Boley, Garadice, Bawnboy, Co Cavan

Formerly of New Haw Addlestone, Surrey, England. Suddenly at St. Luke's Hospital, Dublin on Wednesday, July 5. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, son Graham, daughter Sarah, grandson Harry, sister Sally Ann, relatives and friends. Cremation will take place on Monday 11th at 12.30pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St. Luke’s Hospital, Dublin c/o Mark Lawlor Undertakers.

Teresa O'Rourke (née Smith), Kilnavart, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan

Teresa O'Rourke (nee Smith) Kilnavart Ballyconnell Co Cavan peacefully at Cavan General hospital. Beloved wife of Phelim. Sadly missed by her loving husband Phelim, son Thomas Francis, daughter Coriana, son-in-law Terry, daughter-in-law Sinead, grandchildren Patrick & Caitlin, sisters Moira O'Rourke, Eileen Bohan, Bernadette Humphrey, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral mass on Sunday, July 9 at 9.30am in St Patrick's church, Kilnavart. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to pallative care, Cavan General Hospital