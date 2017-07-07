Deaths in Limerick - July 7, 2017

THE death has occurred of Christopher (Christy) O'Loughlin, Shanabooly Rd, Ballynanty.

Sadly missed by his sisters Patricia, Ann, Dolly, brothers Butta, Nicka, twin Gerard, Noel and Martin, good friend Steve Mullane, next door neighbours and good friends Ger and Pauline Joyce, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Sunday from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St Munchin's Church. Requiem Mass Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St Laurence Old Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Norah Keane (née Sheedy), Rockbarton, Salthill, Galway and late of Effin, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family.

Predeceased by her beloved brother Teddy. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Dick, daughters Fiona and Niamh, son Neil, sons-in-law Hugh and Eoin, daughter-in-law Zoe, grandchildren Cuan, Riona, Naoise, Ronan and Dylan, sisters Bridie and Philly, brother Mikey, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and her beloved companion Odie.

Removal from her residence on Saturday to the Church of Christ the King, Salthill to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice and Conquer Cancer. House private.

The death has occurred of Jerry O'Connell, Gurtavalla, Doon, in Chicago, U.S.A.

Predeceased by his siblings, brother of the late Maureen Morrissey, Toomaline, Doon.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 7.30 pm in Doon Parish Church, followed by interment of ashes in the local cemetery.