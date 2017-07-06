Deaths in Limerick - July 6, 2017

The death has occurred of Nora Ryan (née Ryan-Kit), of Kilbeg, Cappawhite, Tipperary / Galway / Limerick, on July 5th 2017, peacefully in her 101st year, at her daughter Margaret’s residence (Galway).

Wife of the late John C and mother of the late Annie and Majella; sadly missed by her loving sons Johnsie and Donnacha, daughters Sr. Mary (Ursulines of Jesus) and Margaret (McKiernan), sister Kathleen, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at White’s Funeral Home, Cappawhite, Friday evening from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite. Requiem Mass Saturday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Raymond Quaid, Rockhill, Bruree, Limerick / Croom, Limerick. Late of Glenbevin Croom, Limerick & London. Passed away unexpectedly on July 2nd 2017.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Ned & Rose, sisters Emma & Karen, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and many friends. Grandson of the late Michael & Rose Enright (Skule Fedamore) & Timmy & Betty Quaid (Cappanahane, Granagh)

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date from Cross' Funeral Homes (061) 410744

The death has occurred of Gerard O'Shea, Fairgreen, Ballysimon, Limerick. Late resident of Adare & District Nursing Home. Gerard, passed away (peacefully) in the loving care of Adare & District Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by his brother Sean, sister Teresa, brother-in-law Hugh, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Friday (July 7th) from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6pm to St. Brigid's Church, St. Patrick's Road. Requiem Mass, Saturday (July 8th) at 10.30am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (ext.) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) O'Callaghan, Rochestown, Fedamore, Limerick. Late dart player of the Cat’s Cradle, the Stroller & the Ranch House. Peacefully, at University Hospital, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his sister Kathleen, nieces, nephews, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, other relatives, friends & neighbours.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Friday (July 7th) from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to St. Ailbe's Church, Ballybricken. Requiem Mass, Saturday at 11.30am with funeral afterwards to Fedamore Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary O'Brien, Knocknacorriga, Cappamore, Limerick. June 24th, 2017 (Edgware, London and formerly of Knocknacorriga, Cappamore, Co. Limerick).

Daughter of the late Michael O’Brien and Annie O’Brien (nee Ryan). Brother of Tom (Dublin) and Paddy (Leenane, Co. Galway). Deeply regretted by her brothers, nephews, nieces, grand nephews and grand nieces and many friends.

Remains arriving at Shannon Airport on Saturday 8th July at approx 12 midday. Removal to St. Michaels Church, Cappamore at approx 1pm

Requiem mass on Sunday 9th July at 11am. Burial after mass in the family plot at Old Pallas Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Kennedy (née Kelly), Boher House, Meanus, Limerick. Survived by sons Pat, Michéal, Martin and John and daughters Breda, Maureen, Margaret and Triona. Died peacefully at UHL surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Louis. Very deeply regretted by her family; sister Maura, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law and her adoring 18 grandchildren, nieces and nephews, kind neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom this Friday evening from 6pm with Removal at 7:30pm to St. Mary's Church, Meanus. Requiem Mass on Saturday 12pm with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Contact: Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom 061- 397237.

The death has occurred of Dick Keane, Marian Avenue, Janesboro, Limerick. Late of Keyes Park & St John's Parish & Geraldines A.F.C.

Dick, died (peacefully) at Roseville House, Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Blondie, daughter Clara, sons Gary, David & Richard, grandchildren Kelly, Jack, Sinead (U.S.) & Conor (U.S.), sister Rosie, son-in-law Jim, daughter-in-law Jean, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Sunday (July 9th) from 3.30pm followed by removal at 5.30pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass, Monday (July 10th) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (ext.) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Nora Donegan Shanahan, Willow Park, Raheen, Limerick.

Nora, died (peacefully) in the tender care of Milford Hospice. Beloved wife of Pat, much loved mother of Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Friday (July 7th) from 5.30pm to 7pm. Removal to arrive at St. Nessan's Church, Raheen on Saturday (July 8th) for 11am Mass with funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

House private please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre www.milfordcarecentre.ie