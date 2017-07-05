Deaths in Limerick - July 5, 2017

The death has occurred of Kathy Cantillon (née O'Hara), Fairyfield, Parteen, peacefully at home.

Beloved wife of Nay and dearest mother of James and Anne-Louise. Deeply regretted by sister Helena, brother John, daughter-in-law Anikó, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Parteen. Funeral on Saturday after 11am Mass to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

The death has occurred of Very Reverend Fr John Hannon, acramento California and late Kilmacanerla, Kilfinny, Adare, peacefully.

Beloved brother of the late Tom, Paddy, Sr. Bridie, Sr. Bernie, Peg Houlihan, Mary Reidy, Nell and Joanna Butler. Very deeply regretted by his nephews, Pat John, Mike, Tony, Ger and Eamonn, nieces Bernie Sheahan and Mary Walsh Priests of the diocese, relatives and his many friends.

Memorial remembrance and Month’s Mind Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Granagh Saturday at 7pm.

The death has occurred of Michael Judge, Formerly of Kilmurry Court, Garryowen and late of Wandsworth, London, suddenly.

Beloved son of the late Gabriel & Teresa Judge. Michael, will be greatly missed by his loving family, brothers Philip, Joe, Liam, Tony & Jimmy, sisters Marie, Gaye & Teresa, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, large extended family circle, his loyal and close Bahai Community and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday from 2pm to 6pm and Friday from 12 noon to 1.30pm removal afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery for Burial arriving at 2pm. The Judge family will be present in the Funeral Home on Friday from 12 noon to 1.30pm for those wishing to express their sympathies.

The death has occurred of Annie (Babeann) O'Sullivan (née Kelly), Highmount, Feenagh, peacefully, in her 96th year at her residence.

Annie, predeceased by her husband Jimmy, deeply mourned by her sons Seamus, Maurice and DJ, daughters Catherine Magner, Dianne Farr, Ann Murphy, Merly Howard, Margaret Riordan, Helen Hogan and Doris Bergin, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers Mick, Jimmy and Christy, her fifty nine grandchildren and seventy great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and wide circle of neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Sexton’s Funeral Home, Broadford on Thursday from 5.30pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday to St. Ita’s Church Feenagh for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Castletown Conyers Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Enable Ireland.

The death has occurred of Clare Quigley (née Bourke), St Ann's, Castletroy, and formerly of Westport, peacefully in the tender care of the staff at St John's Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Paul, daughter of the late Chappie and Clare, mother of Jim, grandmother of Paul, Stephen, Clare and Kevin, great-grandmother of Lua, sister of Joe Bourke (deceased), Mary Hogan (deceased), Annette McCormack (deceased), Vincent Bourke (deceased), Dympna Ambrose, Concepta McGelligott, Geoffrey Bourke and mother-in-law of Margery Stapleton.

Arriving at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford, Castletroy on Thursday at 7:30 pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Limerick. Family flowers only, donations, if desired to Bóthar or Achill RNLI.

The death has occurred of Matthew Quillinan, Laurencetown, Kilfinane, and late of Luton, Bedfordshire, UK, peacefully.

Deeply regretted by his partner Martin, Mum Maureen (wife of the late Gerard), sisters Ada, Deirdre and Yvonne, brother-in-law Darren brother Diarmuid, and his partner Rebecca, nieces and nephews, aunts, cousins relatives and friends

Memorial Mass in St. Andrews's Church Kilfinane on Saturday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.