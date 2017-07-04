Deaths in Limerick - July 4, 2017

THE death has occurred of Christina Hanrahan, Kinnard, Glin.

Survived by sisters and brother.

Reposing at Lyon’s Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Tuesday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. With Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin.

The death has occurred of Pat Liston, Plassey Avenue, Corbally and formerly of Rathkeale, peacefully surrounded by his loving family at St John’s Hospital.

Beloved husband of Maura. Dearly loved father of Patrick, Bernard, Carol, Valerie and Evelyn. Brother of the late Mary (Harrington) and Sr. Lucienne (Liston) Sisters of Charity, Monasterevin.Sadly missed by his sons-in-law David and Liam, daughters-in-law Keara and Nodlaig, beloved grandchildren Emily, Tom, Kevin, Cillian, Orla and Edith, sisters Esther (Curtin) and Joan (Buckley), brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to St Munchin’s College Chapel, Corbally Road on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. House private.

The death has occurred of Helen Hannan (née Barry), Portland Close, Ballinacurra Gardens, Ballinacurra, late of Crecora Avenue and Clarina Avenue, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of Gerry, much loved mother of Denise, Darragh and Paul. Deeply regretted by her loving family, cherished grandson Steven, sisters Margaret, Mary, Geraldine, Ann, Pauline and Joan, brothers Christy and Patrick, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road. Requiem Mass, Thursday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (ext.) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Kamanda Kayamba Mashini, Knocklasheen, Meelick and late of South Africa, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved husband of Sylvia, dear father of Theresa and Raissa. Deeply missed by his loving family, sisters Mary Jean, Helene, Nadene, Jean and Madelene, extended family circle and friends.

Arriving for 10.30am Funeral Service on Saturday at St. Mary’s Cathedral followed by interment in Mount St. Lawrence (ext.) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Joan Lynch (née Carey), Garrynoe, Kilmallock, formerly of Lynch Freight, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Matt, daughters Eileen and Aine, sister Lena, brothers John Joe and Pat, son-in-law Donie, sister-in-law Rosie, brother-in-law Johnny, granddaughters Alannah, Cara and Erin, aunt, uncle, nephews, nieces, close relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing Wednesday from 6pm at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Kilmallock followed by removal at 8pm to SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Kilmallock. Funeral Thursday after 12 noon Requiem Mass, followed by cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Noreen O'Dwyer (née King), O'Dwyer's Villas, Thomondgate.

Sister of the late Mary. Beloved wife of Brian, much loved mother of Donna & Brian. Deeply regretted by her loving family, mother Mary, brothers John, Christy, Billy & Timmy, sisters Carol, Ann and Vivienne, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. Munchin's Church. Requiem Mass Friday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Martin O'Neill, Basingstoke, U.K. and late of Pike Avenue, Garryowen.

Deeply regretted by partner Gina, son Mark, daughter Katie, grandchildren, sisters, brother, and all other relatives and friends.

Cremated in the UK. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am at St. John's Cathedral. Burial of ashes afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of George Dillon, Skule Hill, Fedamore and Parteen, Clare, peacefully at Athlunkard House Nursing Home.

Brother of the late Tom, Gerald and Annie - Bridget. Deeply regretted by his sister Esther, brothers Andrew and John, sisters-in-law, nephew, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Tuesday from 6pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Fedamore. Requiem Mass, Wednesday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Richard Ryan, Ballinacurra Gardens, Ballinacurra, suddenly.

Deeply regretted by his son, uncle, aunts, cousins, other family and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am. Burial after in Kildimo Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kit) Spillane (née Murphy), Castleconnell, peacefully at home after a full and happy life surrounded by her family.

Beloved wife of the late Frank, deeply mourned by her daughters Jeanne and Una (Champion), son Maurice, sister Francis (Hill), brother Billie, sister-in-law Pauline, son-in-law Damian, daughter-in-law Jane, grandchildren Iseult, Cormac, Aoife, Niamh, John, Patrick and Ben, great-grandchildren Tadgh, Naoise, Flynn, Ruairi, Nuala, Neeka, Eoin and Roisin, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and a loving circle of friends.

Reposing at her home Friday from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving for Funeral Mass on Saturday, at 11:30am in St Joseph's Church, Castleconnell. Burial afterwards to Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.