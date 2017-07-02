Deaths in Limerick - July 2, 2017

The death has occurred of Mary Greene (née O’Shaughnessy). Of Cul na Greana, Shannon, Clare and Askeaton, Limerick

Reposing at McMahon's Funeral Home, Shannon today, Sunday, from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St John and Paul’s Church, Shannon. Requiem Mass tomorrow, Monday, at 12 noon followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kathy) O’Brien (née Kemp). Of Cappanuke, Murroe, Limerick and formerly of Glenstal. July 2, 2017. Peacefully at St. Anthony's nursing home Pallasgreen. Beloved wife of the late Bunty and loving mother of the late Sean. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Lisha and Eileen, son Liam and his partner Geraldine, sons in law, Donal and Gerry, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at Meehan's funeral Home Newport this Monday evening July 3 from 6pm with removal at 8pm to the Holy Rosary Church Murroe. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 4th July 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Abington cemetery.

The death has occurred of Sr. Maura Foley, Maryville Residence FCJ, Laurel Hill, South Circular Road, Limerick / Crossabeg, Wexford

Sr Maura passed away Peacefully. Very deeply regretted by her FCJ sisters, her sisters Eilis and Margaret, nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins, relatives, friends and carers. Pre-deceased by her sister Kathleen and brothers Sean, Micheal, Eamonn, Seamus and Poig.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Margaret McNamara (née Bresnan). Of Kilmagner, Fermoy, Cork and Herbertstown, Limerick

Passed away, peacefully in the presence of her loving family at Mallow General Hospital, Margaret (nee Bresnan), Kilmagner, Fermoy and late of Rutagh, Herbertstown Co. Limerick; Beloved wife of the late Paddy, deeply regretted by her son John daughter Cora (Collins), son-in-law Barry, grandchildren Emer, Clodagh and Áine, sisters Mary and Hannah, brother Niall, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law,nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Cora's residence in Kilmagner, Fermoy, Co. Cork, on Sunday, July 2, from 4.00 pm - 8.00 pm. Reception into the Sacred Heart Church, Herbertstown, Co. Limerick, on Monday, July 3rd for Requiem Mass at 11.30 am. Funeral afterwards to New Church Cemetary, Lough Gur. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Bothers of Charity Services Gortboy, Newcastle West, Co. Limerick.

The death has occurred of Breda O'Rourke (nee Duffy) of Clounreask, Askeaton, Co. Limerick peacefully in University Hospital Limerick on July 1, 2017.

Deeply regretted by her husband Seamus, daughters Ann (Barry) and Margaret (Enright), sons Brian, Seamus, Kevin, Kieran, Declan and Anthony, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Peggy (Kelly) and Sheila (O'Malley), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Kieran Madigan's Funeral Home, Askeaton, Tuesday evening from 6 to 8pm. Arriving at St Mary's Church, Askeaton, on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery.

FAMILY FLOWERS ONLY. DONATIONS, IF DESIRED, TO MILFORD HOSPICE. HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE, PLEASE.

The death has occurred of Margaret Ryan (Luke), or Coolbredeen, Murroe, Limerick

Passed on June 30, 2017 peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home Newport. Predeceased by her brothers Davy and Johnny and sister Bridget (Foley). Deeply regretted by her nephew, niece, cousins, kind neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace. Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport this Sunday, July 2 from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Holy Rosary Church Murroe. Requiem Mass on Monday 3rd at 11.30am, burial afterwards to Inch St. Laurence's Cemetery Caherconlish.

Reposing at Maryville Residence on Sunday (2nd June) from 4pm with prayers at 6pm. Requiem Mass at St. Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue, Limerick on Monday (3rd June) at 11.30 am followed by burial at FCJ Cemetery. Laurel Hill, Limerick.