Deaths in Limerick July 1, 2017

The death has occurred of Margaret McNamara (née Bresnan). Of Kilmagner, Fermoy, Cork and Herbertstown, Limerick

Passed away, peacefully in the presence of her loving family at Mallow General Hospital, Margaret (nee Bresnan), Kilmagner, Fermoy and late of Rutagh, Herbertstown Co. Limerick; Beloved wife of the late Paddy, deeply regretted by her son John daughter Cora (Collins), son-in-law Barry, grandchildren Emer, Clodagh and Áine, sisters Mary and Hannah, brother Niall, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law,nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Cora's residence in Kilmagner, Fermoy, Co. Cork, on Sunday, July 2, from 4.00 pm - 8.00 pm. Reception into the Sacred Heart Church, Herbertstown, Co. Limerick, on Monday, July 3rd for Requiem Mass at 11.30 am. Funeral afterwards to New Church Cemetary, Lough Gur. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Bothers of Charity Services Gortboy, Newcastle West, Co. Limerick.

The death has occurred of Margaret Ryan (Luke), or Coolbredeen, Murroe, Limerick

Passed on June 30, 2017 peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home Newport. Predeceased by her brothers Davy and Johnny and sister Bridget (Foley). Deeply regretted by her nephew, niece, cousins, kind neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace. Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport this Sunday, July 2 from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Holy Rosary Church Murroe. Requiem Mass on Monday 3rd at 11.30am, burial afterwards to Inch St. Laurence's Cemetery Caherconlish.

The death has occurred of Teresa (Margaret Mary) Bourke (née Ryan). Of Pallasgreen, Limerick and Cappawhite, Tipperarary

On June 30, 2017, in the loving care of her sister Kitty O’Dwyer, Dromlara; Teresa (Margaret Mary), wife of the late Michael; deeply regretted by her loving sister Kitty, brother-in-law Sean, niece Catherine, nephew John, special cousin Kitty, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at Kitty O’Dwyer’s residence, Dromlara, Pallasgreen, Saturday evening from 5pm until 7.30pm. Arriving at St. John the Baptist Church, Nicker, for Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in St. Columba’s Cemetery, Pallasgreen.

The death has occurred of Eithne Connolly (née Denihan), of Mayorstone Avenue, Limerick City, Limerick. On June 30, 2017, peacefully in the excellent care of the Park Nursing Home, Castletroy. Beloved wife of the late Hugh. Dearly loved and loving mother of Mary, Emer (Martin), Máiréad (Moloney), John and Hugh. Dear Nana of Ciarán, Alexandra, Yodith, Zeytuna, Katie, Megan, Dylan, Rachael, Archie, Dáire and Emily. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours in Mayorstone. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Sunday evening from 4.30pm to 6pm followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

The death has occurred of Eileen (Eily) Fahey (née O'Brien), The Square, Galbally.

Predeceased by her husband Michael, daughter Cathy (Fitzgerald), sister Mary (Frewen, Aherlow), brother Haulie (O'Brien). Deeply regretted by her loving family sons Denis, Michael, John and Ger, daughters Mary and Bernie (Hyland, Monaleen, Limerick), daughter-in-law Chris, sons-in-law Eddie and Bobby, sister-in-law Carol, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally this Friday from 6pm to 8pm. Remains arriving at Galbally Church Saturday at 11.15am for 11.30am Mass, followed by Cremation at Shannon Crematorium at 2pm. No flowers please. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Marian RYAN, Kilmurry Court and Upper Careys Rd., Garryowen, Limerick

Survived by her loving family, sister Rosario, aunt Rachel, nephews, all other relatives and large circle of friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing Monday at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin St., from 5pm followed by Removal at 6.30pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 11.00am with Burial afterwards in Mt. St. Lawrence Extension Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Ryan, New York, USA and formerly Caherline, Caherconlish, Limerick. Died January 2017. Burial of ashes in Caherconlish Church Cemetery on Saturday, July 1st, following Memorial Mass at 3pm in Caherconlish Church.