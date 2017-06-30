Deaths in Limerick - June 30, 2017

THE death has occurred of Donal Murphy, Birdhill, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Adare, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Predeceased by Baby son James and brother Michael. Sadly missed by his loving wife Agatha (nee Dooley), sons Andrew, Paul and Dermot, daughters Sarah, Aideen and Lucy, daughters in law, sons in law, beloved grandchildren, brothers Martin, Fr. James, Andrew, sisters Kathleen, Sr. Anne-Marie (L.C.M.) and Helen, large circle of extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre on Saturday from 4pm to 7pm, arriving at Holy Trinity Church, Adare, for 8 pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 2pm, burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery Adare. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice. Family house private, please.

The death has occurred of Jimmy McCoy, Old Mill Road, Newcastle West, peacefully at his residence.

Father of the late Máire. Survived by wife Mae, sons James, John, Kevin and Brendan, daughters, Michelle, Katrina and Aine, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home Saturday from 6pm until 8pm. Arriving at Newcastle West Church for 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12pm. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Eileen (Eily) Fahey (née O'Brien), The Square, Galbally.

Predeceased by her husband Michael, daughter Cathy (Fitzgerald), sister Mary (Frewen, Aherlow), brother Haulie (O'Brien). Deeply regretted by her loving family sons Denis, Michael, John and Ger, daughters Mary and Bernie (Hyland, Monaleen, Limerick), daughter-in-law Chris, sons-in-law Eddie and Bobby, sister-in-law Carol, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally this Friday from 6pm to 8pm. Remains arriving at Galbally Church Saturday at 11.15am for 11.30am Mass, followed by Cremation at Shannon Crematorium at 2pm. No flowers please. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Eithne Connolly (née Denihan), Mayorstone Avenue, peacefully in the excellent care of the Park Nursing Home, Castletroy.

Beloved wife of the late Hugh. Dearly loved and loving mother of Mary, Emer (Martin), Máiréad (Moloney), John and Hugh. Dear Nana of Ciarán, Alexandra, Yodith, Zeytuna, Katie, Megan, Dylan, Rachael, Archie, Dáire and Emily. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours in Mayorstone.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Sunday evening from 4.30pm to 6pm followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.