Sadness in Limerick farming community at passing of Donal Murphy

AN LIMERICK man who fought for the welfare of farmers all his life has passed away.

Donal Murphy, Adare, died peacefully at Milford Care Centre this Thursday. He spent almost three decades as chief executive of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA).

Between 1971 and 2000, Mr Murphy negotiated at the highest level with taoisigh and agriculture ministers to ensure the best deal for farmers on the ground.

He took up a new new role after his time with the ICMSA and spent eight years as manager of the UCD farms. Thus helping the next generation of farmers.

Limerick ICMSA chairperson, Tom Blackburn, described Mr Murphy as a "gentleman" this Friday.

"He was a lovely, lovely man. He was a legend in the ICMSA – there is no question about that – a legend," said Mr Blackburn, who passed on the sympathies of all Limerick ICMSA members to the family.

My Murphy is predeceased by baby son James and brother Michael. He is sadly missed by his loving wife Agatha (nee Dooley), sons Andrew, Paul and Dermot, daughters Sarah, Aideen and Lucy, daughters in law, sons in law, beloved grandchildren, brothers Martin, Fr James, Andrew, sisters Kathleen, Sr Anne-Marie and Helen, large circle of extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre on Saturday evening from 4pm to 7pm arriving at Holy Trinity Church, Adare, for 8pm Requiem Mass on Sunday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery Adare. May he rest in peace.