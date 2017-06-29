Deaths in Limerick - June 29, 2017

The death has occurred of Fr. William Hanly SAC, Pallottine Community, Kickham St., Thurles, Tipperary and formerly of Askeaton, peacefully at St. Theresa's Nursing Home, Thurles following a long illness.

Remembered with love and affection by his Pallottine Community, his sister Mary (Frost), brother James, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, former parishioners and a wide circle of friends.

Lying in repose at the Pallottine College, Kickham St., Thurles on Sunday from 4pm to 7pm followed by prayers and removal to the College chapel. Concelebrated Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon in the College chapel, burial immediately afterwards in the Community Cemetery at St. Mary's, Cabra, Thurles.

The death has occurred of Margaret Wallace (née Griffin), Janemount House, Corbally, Limerick, formerly of Cahirguillamore, Bruff, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Beloved wife of Pat. Dearly loved mother of Rachel and Clara. Sadly missed by her loving brothers John, Trevor, Joseph and Thomas, sisters Caroline and Edel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre on Friday from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilcornan Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.