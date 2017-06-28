Deaths in Limerick - June 28, 2017

THE death has occurred of Bernadette Whelan, Strand, Monagea and Ballylinan, Laois, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Deeply regretted by Aunt Mary Gibson, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West this Wednesday from 6pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at Monagea Church at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon and burial afterwards in Monagea Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Johnny O'Dwyer, Shanpallas, Pallaskenry, suddenly.

Deeply regretted by his loving sons and daughters, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Downey’s Funeral Home, Pallaskenry on Thursday from 6pm until 7.30pm with Removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Pallaskenry. Requiem Mass Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to Kilcornan Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Nuala Eustace (née Casey), Ballycahill, Elton.

Wife of the late Jim. Deeply regretted by son Robert and daughter Patricia, brother John, daughter-in-law Lisa, Tony, grandchildren Annie May and Arlo, nephews and nieces, sister-in-law, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Leary's Funeral Home, Hospital on Thursday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Knockainey. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Hospital Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.