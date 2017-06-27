Deaths in Limerick - June 27, 2017

The death has occurred of Margo O'Reilly (née Cravagan), 232 Swallow Drive, John Carew Park and Armagh City, Armagh, peacefully at home.

Beloved wife of the late Michael (Blacktop Reilly) and beloved mother of Noel, Bernadette, Josepha, Shirley, Michelle and the late Michael and Yvonne. Deeply regretted by her family, sisters Breege and Betty, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday to Holy Family Church, Southill for 12 noon Mass. Funeral afterwards to Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Paddy Braddish, St Brendan's Street, St Mary's Park, peacefully at St. Camillus' Hospital.

Beloved husband of the late Kathleen and loving father of the late Mena. Deeply regretted by his hearbroken family, daughters Joan, Kathleen, Mary, Pauline and Caroline, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, all other relatives, neighbours and friends in Limerick and Ballybunion, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday from 6.30pm, followed by removal at 8pm to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass, Friday at 12.30pm with funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Hazel Turpin (née Beere), Rathfarnham and late of Adare, suddenly but peacefully at home.

Beloved wife of the late Digby, much loved sister of Joyce. Loved and remembered always by George and Jenny, the extended family and her many friends, especially those in Castle Golf Club.

Funeral Service on Friday at 11am in Rathfarnham Parish Church, Rathfarnham Village, afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind. House private.

The death has occurred of Helen Duggan (née Dignam), 14 New Road, Killeely, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Michael and dearest mother of Pat, Willie, Robert, Joe, Patrick, Bridget, Martina, Helena and the late Michael. Deeply regretted by her sister Kathleen, brother Junior, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Munchin’s Church. Funeral on Thursday after 11am Mass to Mount St Lawrence Extension Cemetery. Family flowers only ~ donations to The Stroke Unit, UHL.

The death has occurred of Patrick Corbett, Late of Kennedy Place, Charleville and Effin, in Milton Keynes England after a brief illness.

Son of the late Betty (nee Murphy) and Paddy, brother of the late James and Avril. Deeply regretted by his son Declan, daughter Georgia, sisters Majella, Mary and Martina, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Saturday in Holy Cross Church, Charleville at 10 am. Followed by interment of his ashes in Killabrather Cemetery, Dromina.