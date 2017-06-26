Deaths in Limerick - June 26, 2017

THE death has occurred of Jack Ryan, Honeyfarm, Garrydoolis, Pallasgreen, peacefully at his daughter’s home.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, son Richard, daughter Karen, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandniece, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home Pallasgreen this Tuesday from 6pm-8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in Templebraden Church at 11.30am, with burial afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery Tipperary.

The death has occurred of Breda McCabe, (née McNamara), Upper Kilmagig, Avoca, and formerly of Limerick city, peacefully at home after a long illness in the loving care of her family.

Breda, loving wife of the late Christy, devoted mother of Sheila, Jackie and Patrick, beloved sister of Frankie, Patricia, Mary and the late Joe, Gerry, and her twin Tony. She will be sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, brother, sisters, grandchildren Siobhan, Aoife, Kirsty, Ciara, Natalie, Chris and Jack, sons-in-law Roger and Wayne, daughter-in-law Louise, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Hudson’s Funeral Home Tuesday from 2pm with removal Tuesday at 6.20pm to S.S. Mary and Patrick’s Church, Avoca arriving at 7pm, via the Beech Road, walking pace from her home. Funeral Mass Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in Castlemacadam Cemetery.

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Hayes, Mary Immaculate Lodge, South Circular Road, formerly of Crecora and President of Crecora GAA, peacefully at Athlunkard House, Westbury.

Beloved husband of Olive. Sadly missed by his loving brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Mary Immaculate College Chapel, South Circular Road this Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at Crecora Church on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.