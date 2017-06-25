Deaths in Limerick - June 25, 2017

The death has occurred of Mary Nuala Cooke (née Brady) of Tobergregan, Garristown, Dublin. Formerly of Murroe, County Limerick.

Pre-deceased by her husband John and loving mother of Lorraine. Sadly missed by her daughter, son-in-law Malachy, grandson Tadhg, sisters Phyllis and Joan, brother-in-law, nieces,nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Ashbourne from 5pm to 7pm this Monday evening.

Removal on Tuesday (June 27) to The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ashbourne arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Murroe Cemetery (Old), Clonkeen, Co Limerick.(arriving at 3pm approximately).

The death has occurred (peacefully at Caherass Nursing Home) of George Hanrahan of Newcastle Close, Monaleen.

Deeply regretted by his brother Brian, sister-in-law Breda, nephews, Brian, Joe, Colm and Ronan, their families, relatives & friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday (June 26) between 5.30pm and 7pm with removal to Our Lady Help of Christian Church, Castletroy.

Funeral on Tuesday (June 27) at 12 noon with burial afterwards at Mount St Lawrence Cemetery.

No flowers please.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St Camillus Community Hospital) of Sylvester(Sylvie) Flanagan of Landsdown Park, Limerick city. Formerly of Ballymoe, County Galway.

Predeceased by his partner Maeve, mother Christine, stepmother Bridie, father Edward (Sonny), brother Henry and his sisters Loretta and baby Agatha.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, his brother Brian (England), sisters Celia (McLoughlin, Kilrooskey) and Eileen (Freyne, Castlerea), brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Flanagan's Funeral home, Ballymoe on Monday (June 26) between 5pm and 7pm followed by removal to St Croan's Church, Ballymoe.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Oran Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St Catherine's Nursing Home, Newcastle West) of Breda Denihan of St Michael's Terrace, Cappamore.

Beloved wife of the late Seamus. Sadly missed by her loving son Billy, daughters Mary, Kathleen and Geraldine, sons in law, grandchildren, sister Kathleen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Remains will arrive at St. Michael's Church, Cappamore on Monday, June 26, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Daniel (Donie) Power of Kilscannell, Ardagh.

Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (Lil). Sadly missed by his daughters Marie Murphy and Breda Moynihan; son John, sons in law Paul and Johjo, daughter in law Carmel, grandchildren Rory, Laura, Colin, Jack, Daniel, Conor and Kate, brothers James and Michael, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, kind neighbours and friends.

Requiem mass takes place at St Kyran’s Church, Coolcappa on Monday, June 26, at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilscannell Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Joseph “Dudu” McCarthy of Delmage Park, Moyross, Limerick.

Beloved son of the late Patrick. Sadly missed by his loving mother Winifrid, brothers, sisters, son, daughters, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin St from 5pm on Monday with removal at 6.30pm to St John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mt St Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Esther Murphy (née Donnelly) of Whitethorn Drive, Caherdavin and Charlton Hill, New Ross Co Wexford.

Wife of the late Joseph. Survived by her loving sons Kevin, Norman, John and Simon, daughter Antoinette and grandchildren. great-grandson, daughters-in-law Pauline, Theresa, Deirdre, son-in-law Rock, all other relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass at Christ The King Church, Caherdavin.on Monday, June 26, at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Mt St Lawrence extension Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Gerard (Senan) Whitsell of Hawthorn Avenue, Killarney, County Kerry. Late of St Mary’s Parish, Limerick.

Formerly of Tuf Shoes, Limerick and Killarney and former player and member of Shanon RFC.

Beloved husband of the late Mary and loving father of Martha and Eric. Very sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, daughter-in-law Bríd, grandson Louis, his sister Angela (Nestor) and Rita (O'Flynn), brothers-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Gerard was predeceased by his late sisters Joan Whitsell, Moira Rabson and Phyllis Pickford and his late brothers Howard, Louis and Phoncy.

Requiem Mass takes place at St Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney on Monday at 10.30am with burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.

House Private Please.