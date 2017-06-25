Tributes paid to popular director Limerick pharmacy

TRIBUTES have been paid to the late Maureen Fitzgibbon, director of Widdess Fitzgibbon Pharmacy in the city, who passed away earlier this week.

Maureen, aged 85, who died on Sunday following a short illness, was remembered by her daughter Marianne as “the driving force of the family”.

Maureen and her late husband Jim together raised six children on North Circular Road, many of whom excelled in the medical industry, including Marianne who owns the Roches Street pharmacy.

Jim, who died in 2008, was also a company director.

“She was the one who drove us on and got us where we needed to be. She drove us towards the courses that we wanted to do, and made us believe that we could achieve it,” Marianne told the Leader.

Maureen’s eldest son Leo is a skilled cardiothoracic surgeon in Pennsylvania; Eugene is a geriatric psychiatrist in Sheffield; and Edward is a palliative care professional at Ottawa University Hospital, Canada. Her two daughters Evelyn Walsh and Jane Fitzgibbon reside in the UK, and Marianne lives in Pallasgreen.

Born in Mitchelstown in 1932, Maureen attended Loreto Secondary School in Fermoy, and Loreto in Stephen’s Green, and then went on to work in Guinness’. In recent years, she helped successfully renovate the shop with her daughter.

“She was very involved in that, including the design of it. They [Maureen and Jim] both had their input, and she was delighted that we went ahead and did it. She may not have been working in the shop, but she was always having lunches with me and telling me what she thought.”

She died peacefully at Marianne’s home in Pallasgreen, where she had been living for the past 15 months. She was well-known as “Granny Mo” in the parish, she said. She was briefly treated at Milford Care Centre.

She had 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.