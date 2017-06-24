Deaths in Limerick - June 24, 2017

The death has occurred (peacefully at St Catherine's Nursing Home, Newcastle West) of Breda Denihan of St Michael's Terrace, Cappamore.

Beloved wife of the late Seamus. Sadly missed by her loving son Billy, daughters Mary, Kathleen and Geraldine, sons in law, grandchildren, sister Kathleen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St Catherine's Nursing Home, Newcastlewest on Sunday (June 25) from 6pm to 7 pm.

Remains will arriving at St. Michael's Church, Cappamore on Monday, June 26, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Daniel (Donie) Power of Kilscannell, Ardagh.

Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (Lil). Sadly missed by his daughters Marie Murphy and Breda Moynihan; son John, sons in law Paul and Johjo, daughter in law Carmel, grandchildren Rory, Laura, Colin, Jack, Daniel, Conor and Kate, brothers James and Michael, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his daughters residence Blossomfort, Ballyclough, Mallow this Saturday (June 24) from 5pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8.30pm.

Reposing on Sunday, June 25 in St Kyran's church Coolcappa from 5pm to 8pm followed by prayers.

Requiem mass on Monday, June 26, at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilscannell Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Joseph “Dudu” McCarthy of Delmage Park, Moyross, Limerick.

Beloved son of the late Patrick. Sadly missed by his loving mother Winifrid, brothers, sisters, son, daughters, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin St from 5pm on Monday with removal at 6.30pm to St John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mt St Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Esther Murphy (née Donnelly) of Whitethorn Drive, Caherdavin and Charlton Hill, New Ross Co Wexford.

Wife of the late Joseph. Survived by her loving sons Kevin, Norman, John and Simon, daughter Antoinette and grandchildren. great-grandson, daughters-in-law Pauline, Theresa, Deirdre, son-in-law Rock, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing from 5.30pm on Sunday at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street followed by removal at 6.30pm to Christ The King Church, Caherdavin.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Mt St Lawrence extension Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Gerard (Senan) Whitsell of Hawthorn Avenue, Killarney, County Kerry. Late of St Mary’s Parish, Limerick.

Formerly of Tuf Shoes, Limerick and Killarney and former player and member of Shanon RFC.

Beloved husband of the late Mary and loving father of Martha and Eric. Very sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, daughter-in-law Bríd, grandson Louis, his sister Angela (Nestor) and Rita (O'Flynn), brothers-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Gerard was predeceased by his late sisters Joan Whitsell, Moira Rabson and Phyllis Pickford and his late brothers Howard, Louis and Phoncy.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Sunday (June 25) between 4pm and 6pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral.

Requiem Mass takes place on Monday at 10.30am with burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.

House Private Please.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Kathleen Dooley (née O'Neill) of Cringer House, Bruff.

Deeply regretted by her husband John, daughters Marguerite and Moira, sons Pat and Edward, sisters Sr Laurentia, Rita, Ann, Eileen and Sr Marie, sons-in-law Richard and Declan, daughters-in-law Margo and Bríd, grandchildren Katie, Ellie, Lucy, Charlie and Jack, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at O'Leary's Funeral Home, Hospital on Saturday, June 24, from 4.30pm with removal at 7pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Herbertstown.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm. Burial immediately afterwards in Patrickswell Cemetery, Lough Gur.