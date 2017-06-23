Deaths in Limerick - June 23, 2017

The death has occurred of Joseph “Dudu” McCarthy of Delmage Park, Moyross, Limerick.

Beloved son of the late Patrick. Sadly missed by his loving mother Winifrid, brothers, sisters, son, daughters, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin St from 5pm on Monday with removal at 6.30pm to St John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mt St Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Esther Murphy (née Donnelly) of Whitethorn Drive, Caherdavin and Charlton Hill, New Ross Co Wexford.

Wife of the late Joseph. Survived by her loving sons Kevin, Norman, John and Simon, daughter Antoinette and grandchildren. great-grandson, daughters-in-law Pauline, Theresa, Deirdre, son-in-law Rock, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing from 5.30pm on Sunday at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street followed by removal at 6.30pm to Christ The King Church, Caherdavin.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Mt St Lawrence extension Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Gerard (Senan) Whitsell of Hawthorn Avenue, Killarney, County Kerry. Late of St Mary’s Parish, Limerick.

Formerly of Tuf Shoes, Limerick and Killarney and former player and member of Shanon RFC.

Beloved husband of the late Mary and loving father of Martha and Eric. Very sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, daughter-in-law Bríd, grandson Louis, his sister Angela (Nestor) and Rita (O'Flynn), brothers-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Gerard was predeceased by his late sisters Joan Whitsell, Moira Rabson and Phyllis Pickford and his late brothers Howard, Louis and Phoncy.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Sunday (June 25) between 4pm and 6pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral.

Requiem Mass takes place on Monday at 10.30am with burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.

House Private Please.

The death has occurred (Peacefully at St. Bartholomew's Hospital, London) of Timothy (Ted) Cranley of Cranley, Stratford, London. Formerly of Dromin, Kilmallock.

Deeply regretted by his brothers Johnny and Jim, sisters Vera and Ann. brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends especially his nephews Paul & James, James’ partner Philomena and his niece Aoife.

Reposing at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Kilmallock this Friday evening from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm.

Remains will arrived at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Dromin for requiem Mass at 11am on Saturday. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Kathleen Dooley (née O'Neill) of Cringer House, Bruff.

Deeply regretted by her husband John, daughters Marguerite and Moira, sons Pat and Edward, sisters Sr Laurentia, Rita, Ann, Eileen and Sr Marie, sons-in-law Richard and Declan, daughters-in-law Margo and Bríd, grandchildren Katie, Ellie, Lucy, Charlie and Jack, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at O'Leary's Funeral Home, Hospital on Saturday, June 24, from 4.30pm with removal at 7pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Herbertstown.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm. Burial immediately afterwards in Patrickswell Cemetery, Lough Gur.

The death has occurred (unexpectedly) of John Quaid of Embury Close, Adare. Formerly of Beabus, Adare.

Beloved brother of the late Michael Joe, Anna and Patrick. Survived by his family John, Susan, Kevin and Diarmuid, their mother Betty, daughters-in-law Cathy, Maria and Izza, grandchildren Siúnín, Alice, Anna, Katie and Oisín, sisters Barbara, Patsy, Helen, Betty and Eithne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, his best friend Mary, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the family home in Beabus this Friday, June 23, between 6pm and 8pm followed by removal the the Holy Trinity Church, Adare.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, June 24, at 11am with burial afterwards in Bohernakill Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations instead to N.C.B.I.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paud) Mulrooney, Toronto, Canada, Caherdavin and and Coosheen, Kilkee.

Sadly missed by his wife Mary (nee O' Brien), sons Darragh, Patrick and Richard, daughter Deirdre, grandchildren Sophie, Princa, Dermot and Sarah, sisters Mary (Limerick) and Nora (Italy), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Saturday in St. Senan's Church, Kilkee at 11.30 am, followed by interment of Ashes in Kilfearagh Cemetery, Kilkee.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) O'Mahony (Nee O'Connor), Clounties, Shanagolden and formerly of Trippol, Ballybunion.

Deeply missed by her loving husband Nelie, sons Liam and Maurice, daughters Julie and Lorraine, sister Joan, sisters in law, daughters in law Marie and Linda, sons in law Noel and Benny Joe, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Madigan's Funeral Home Shanagolden on Friday from 6-8pm. Requiem Mass in Shanagolden Church on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Shanagolden Cemetery.