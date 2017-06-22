Deaths in Limerick - June 22, 2017

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paud) Mulrooney, Toronto, Canada, Caherdavin and and Coosheen, Kilkee.

Sadly missed by his wife Mary (nee O' Brien), sons Darragh, Patrick and Richard, daughter Deirdre, grandchildren Sophie, Princa, Dermot and Sarah, sisters Mary (Limerick) and Nora (Italy), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Saturday in St. Senan's Church, Kilkee at 11.30 am, followed by interment of Ashes in Kilfearagh Cemetery, Kilkee.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) O'Mahony (Nee O'Connor), Clounties, Shanagolden and formerly of Trippol, Ballybunion.

Deeply missed by her loving husband Nelie, sons Liam and Maurice, daughters Julie and Lorraine, sister Joan, sisters in law, daughters in law Marie and Linda, sons in law Noel and Benny Joe, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Madigan's Funeral Home Shanagolden on Friday from 6-8pm. Requiem Mass in Shanagolden Church on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Shanagolden Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Ellen Quilligan, (née Flynn), Thomas Street, Rathkeale, peacefully at St Ita’s Orchid Unit, Newcastle West.

Beloved wife of the late Simon. Dearly loved mother of Philomena, Mary, Michael and Lizzy. Sadly missed by her loving sons-in-law Johnny, Paddy, and Daniel, daughter-in-law Breda, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street, Limerick on Thursday from 3pm to 5pm followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Rathkeale. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.