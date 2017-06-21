Deaths in Limerick - June 21, 2017

THE death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lil) O'Shaughnessy (née Quinn), Upper Carey’s Road and late of Tierney’s Shop, Roxboro Stores.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Clement, sons Thomas and William, daughters-in-law Carmel and Sheila, grandchildren Jane, Emma, Colin, Jennifer and William, great-grandchildren Conor, Adam, Lily, Addison, Ruan and JJ, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends.

Reposing Thursday at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 5.30pm, followed by removal at 7pm to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Requiem Mass Friday at 9.30am, with burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary McGrath (née Comber), Ballinagreena, Garrydoolis, Kilteely, and late of Bruff Service Station, very peacefully in the presence of her loving family.

Wife of the late Patrick and mother of the late baby Sheila, Mary. Very deeply regretted by her loving sons PJ and Tom, daughters Breda and Mary, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours, and her many friends.

Reposing at her home in Ballinagreena House, Garrydoolis, Kilteely on Thursday from 3pm to 8pm. Funeral to arrive on Friday for 1pm Requiem Mass at St Patrick and St Bridget’s Church, Kilteely, followed by burial afterwards in Old Pallas Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Siobhan O'Gorman, Merval Drive, Clareview, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her loving parents Jim and Maureen and brother Raymond. Deeply regretted by her loving son Justin, brother Justin, sisters Marian and Ann, nephew, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Friday from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery.