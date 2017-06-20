Deaths in Limerick - June 20, 2017

THE death has occurred of Cornelius (Connie) O'Sullivan, Rathina, Newcastle West and late of Dromindeel, peacefully at Beechwood House Nursing Home.

Husband of the Late Eily (nee Kenny). Deeply regretted by sons Martin and James, brothers Tom, John and Timmy, sisters Julaann, Christina, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Tuesday from 6.30pm to 8pm. Arriving at Newcastle West Church at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) Moloney (née Ryan), Plassey Avenue, Corbally, peacefully in the loving care of Milford Care Centre after a short illness.

Beloved wife of the late Donal. Dearly loved mother of Evelyn, Timothy, Mary and Jane. Sadly missed by her loving son-in-law Fergus, daughter-in-law Carrie, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Thursday from 6pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St Munchin’s College Chapel, Corbally Road. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre. House Private.

The death has occurred of Sister Mary Teresa Ryan, Good Shepherd Convent, Pennywell Road and late of Drum, Templemore, peacefully at Adare and District Nursing Home.

Deeply regretted by her sisters-in- community, sister Nora Frend, brother-in-law George, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Good Shepherd Convent, Limerick on Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass in Convent Chapel on Thursday at 10.30am. Funeral afterwards to Good Shepherd Convent Cemetery, Hennessy’s Road, Waterford, arriving 2.30pm approx.

The death has occurred of Ethna Maria O'Donnell (née Fitzgerald), 41 Sycamore Heights, Patrickswell, peacefully at home.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Gordon, sons Zachary and Ethan, daughter Naoise, father John, brother Ryan, sister Regina, brother-in-law Larry, nieces Presley and Wendy, nephews Tristan and Tiernan (Sheehan), parents-in-law John and Betty, aunts, cousins and her many close friends.

Reposing at home in Sycamore Heights, Patrickswell on Wednesday from 4pm to 7pm. Removal to Limerick Christian Centre (Old Mungret College) on Thursday, arriving for 11am service. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. Family flowers only ~ donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice c/o Griffin’s Funerals.

The death has occurred of Henry O'Callaghan, Hillcrest, St. Patrick's Road and late of Newington Connecticut, U.S, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved husband of 51 years to Elizabeth O’ Callaghan. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughter Annette and her husband Paul (Ciesinski) son Hugh and his wife Katie (O’Callaghan), daughter Kelly, grandchildren Jacob, Ian, Aidan, Declan, Ronan, Margaret and Nora, nephew Kevin (Cummins) and his wife Anne, sister Kathleen Neville, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday from 6.30pm followed by removal at 8pm to St. Brigid’s Church, St. Patrick’s Road. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11am followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium. Donations, in lieu of flowers to the Childrens Ark Unit of University Hospital Limerick.

The death has occurred of Thomas Lunn, Court, Kildimo, unexpectedly at home.

Beloved husband of Mary, dearly loved father of Cora (Canty), Eithne (Hewitt), Gerard, Brendan and Aidan. Sadly missed by his loving wife, family, brother Eddie, sisters Cora (Corcoran) and Mary (Sheehy), grandchildren Ava, Tom & Kate, sons-in-law Howard & John, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, Aidan's girlfriend Aoiffe, other relatives, neighbours & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. Joseph's Church, Kildimo. Requiem Mass, Thursday at 12noon with funeral afterwards to Kildimo Cemetery.