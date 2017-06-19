Deaths in Limerick - June 19, 2017

THE death has occurred of Carmel Treacy (née Kerrisk), Belvedere Lawn, Father Russell Road, Dooradoyle and late of Gortalassa, Firies, Killarney, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Milford Hospice.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Mike, son Brian, daughter Claire, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunt Sr. Jarlath (Lixnaw Convent), nieces, nephews, her beloved dogs and cats, relatives, her An Post colleagues & friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Wednesday to St. Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle to arrive for Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Killanare Cemetery, Firies, Killarney, arriving for 2pm burial.

The death has occurred of Patrick Shine, Parteen, passed away peacefully at Good Counsel Nursing Home.

Deeply regretted by his beloved daughter Nuala, daughters Siobhan & Cathy, son Dylan, grandson Brandon, all his grandchildren, wife Kay, sister, brother, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Private cremation to take place at a later date.

The death has occurred of Luke-Daniel O'Brien-May, Grange, Kilmallock, suddenly following a short illness.

Dearly loved son of Brìd and Denis. Cherished brother of Ross and Paul. Sadly missed by his loving parents, brothers, grandmother Tess (O'Brien) aunts and uncles Morgan, Ainè, Stephanie, Michael, Joe and Mary and their families, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence Tuesday from 5pm to 9pm. Removal to arrive on Wednesday at Our Lady help of Christians Church, Milford, Castletroy for 12 noon Requiem Mass with funeral afterwards to Bansha Church Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning.

The death has occurred of Maureen Fitzgibbon (née O'Donnell), formerly of Sunville, North Circular Road and Widdess Fitzgibbon Pharmacy, Roches Street, peacefully at her daughter’s home in Pallasgreen.

Beloved wife of the late Jim. Dearly loved mother of Leo, Eugene, Edward, Evelyn, Jane and Marianne. Sadly missed by her loving sons-in-law Michael and Pat, daughters-in-law Jane, Linda and Ali, her beloved 11 grandchildren, great-grandson, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Wednesday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Glanworth, Co. Cork. Arriving 2pm approx. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Community Palliative Care Team.