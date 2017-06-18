Deaths in Limerick - June 18, 2017

The death has occurred of Edward [Ned] Donovan, Liscullane, Charleville and Kilmeedy.

Beloved brother of Pauline, Bridie, Bessie, Brother James [Presentation] and the late Larry and Dan. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters, brother, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, greatgrandnephew, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hawe's Funeral Home, Charleville on Monday from 6pm with removal at 8pm to Holy Cross Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to Deliga Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick Corbett, Effin and late of Kennedy Place, Charleville, in Milton Keynes England, after a brief illness.

Son of the late Betty (nee Murphy) & Paddy, brother of the late James & Avril. Deeply regretted by his son Declan, daughter Georgia, sisters Majella, Mary & Martina, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Funeral arrangements later.