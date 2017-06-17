Deaths in Limerick - June 17, 2017

The death has occurred of Jeremiah (Jerry) O'Dwyer, An Duiche, Tipperary and formerly of Galtee View and Ballinamona Hospital.

Predeceased by his loving wife Eunice. Deeply regretted by his brother Michael, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, carers, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally on Monday from 6pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St.Michael's Church, Tipperary arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am. Cremation afterwards at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork at 1pm.

The death has occurred of Mary Margaret O’Connor (née McMahon Mahony), Peacefully at St. Ita's Community Hospital, Newcastlewest, and formerly of Ballyvaskin, Milltown Malbay, New St., Killarney and Abbeycourt, Fr. Russell Road.

Predeceased by her husband, Colm. Lovingly missed by her sons Gerard and Donal, daughter Anne, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchild, sisters Bridie and Kitty, brother Paddy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law,nephews,nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Tuesday from 5pm to 6:30pm, followed by removal at 6:30pm to St. Mary's Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 10:30am, followed by burial afterwards in Muckross Abbey Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Tess Mc Mahon (née O'Connor), Glenside, Annacotty and Kilkee, peacefully in the loving care of Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Tommy and dearest mother of John, Paul, Susan and Meabh, adored grandmother to Sarah, Diarmuid & Ruth, Ciara, Niall & Aoife, Mark & Tom and great-grandmother of Robert, Kate and Tommy. Deeply regretted by her sister Sadie (McGarry), son-in-law Dave, daughters-in-law Annabel and Rose, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Monday from 5.30 pm. Removal at 7 pm to Our Lady Help of Christian Church, Castletroy. Funeral on Tuesday after 12 noon Mass to Mount St Lawrence Extension Cemetery. Family flowers only ~ donations if desired to Limerick Youth Service.

The death has occurred of Margaret Kinsella (née Rodgers), O'Dwyer Villas, Thomondgate, Kinsella's Bar, Thomondgate, Scariff, Clare, peacefully in her 92nd year at home in the loving care of her family.

Beloved wife of the late Ernest. Deeply regretted by her son Michael, daughters Marette (Nash), Sheila (Morrissey) Colleen (Collins), Elizabeth (Radcliffe), daughter-in-law Tracey, sons-in-law Noel, Tim, Ray, Eamonn, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and large circle of friends.

Reposing on Sunday at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 5pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass on Monday at 1pm with burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mike Kelly, Brookhaven, Montpelier, O'Briens Bridge and formerly of O'Callaghans Mills – late of ESB, at Milford Care Centre.

Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughter, his partner Geraldine, brother in law Joe, grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Castleconnell this Sunday from 5 pm, with removal at 8pm to St. Joseph's Church, Castleconnell. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am, burial afterwards in O'Briens Bridge Cemetery. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Ann Herr (née Thunder), Evergreen Cottage, Sycamore Drive, Bruff, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Survived by her daughter Patricia, son Patrick, Patricia's partner Stephen Mounsey, daughter-in-law Sharon, grandchildren Ellie, P.J., Sean and Frank, other relatives and friends.

Reposing this Sunday evening at Butler's Funeral Home, Bruff from 6 pm, with removal at 7.30 pm to Ss. Patrick's and Brigids Church, Grange, Co. Limerick. Requiem Mass on Monday at 2.30 pm followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Catherine Coady (née Ryan), 31 Keane Street, Killalee, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of Eddie. Deeply regretted by her husband, sisters Betty, Anna & Helena, brother John, also her dearest friend and carer Jo Buckley, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Monday from 6pm to 7.30pm. Removal to St. Paul’s Nursing Home Chapel on Tuesday for 11 am Mass. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.