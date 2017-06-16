Deaths in Donegal, Friday evening, June 16th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Peggy Forde (née McNeilis), Letterkenny and Glenties
- Gracie Duddy, Lettermacaward
- Benny Nelis, Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny and Raphoe
- Eddie Curran, Knocknamona Terrace, Letterkenny
- Marian McDaid, St John’s Park, Buncrana
Peggy Forde (née McNeilis), Letterkenny and Glenties
The death has taken place of Peggy Forde (née McNeilis), 1 Woodlands Park, Lisnenan, Letterkenny, formerly of Ard Connell, Glenties.
Removal from the Donegal Hospice this Friday evening, 16th June, at 7.30pm to her residence.
Removal on Sunday morning, 18th June, at
Gracie Duddy, Madavagh, Lettermacaward
The death has taken place of Gracie Duddy, Madavagh, Lettermacaward.
Reposing at her late residence from
Benny Nelis, Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny and Raphoe
The death has taken place of Benny Nelis, late of Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny and formerly of Raphoe.
His remains will be reposing at the residence of his mother-in-law Bridget Coyle, in Coole, Cranford.
Requiem Mass on Saturday, June 17, at
The house is private, family and friends welcome.
Marian McDaid, St John’s Park, Buncrana
The death has taken place at Buncrana Community Hospital of Marian McDaid, late of 17 St John’s Park, Buncrana and formerly of Bray, County Wicklow.
House private at the request of the deceased.
Reposing at her residence.
Funeral from there on Saturday morning at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for
Family flowers only donations if desired to Buncrana Nursing Unit Patients Comfort Fund.
Eddie Curran, Knocknamona Terrace, Letterkenny
The death has occurred of Eddie Curran, late of No. 1 Knocknamona Terrace, Letterkenny
His remains will be reposing at his daughter Donna Marie Curran’s home at 33 Cashel Park, Lisnennan, Letterkenny.
Removal from there on Saturday, June 18, at 12 noon to arrive at St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for Mass of the Resurrection at
Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the l ICU unit, Letterkenny University Hospital Letterkenny, c/o Martin McGowan, McGowan’s Funeral Home, Stranorlar & Ballybofey.
