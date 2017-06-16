Deaths in Donegal, Friday evening, June 16th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Peggy Forde (née McNeilis), Letterkenny and Glenties

- Gracie Duddy, Lettermacaward

- Benny Nelis, Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny and Raphoe

- Eddie Curran, Knocknamona Terrace, Letterkenny

- Marian McDaid, St John’s Park, Buncrana



Peggy Forde (née McNeilis), Letterkenny and Glenties



The death has taken place of Peggy Forde (née McNeilis), 1 Woodlands Park, Lisnenan, Letterkenny, formerly of Ard Connell, Glenties.

Removal from the Donegal Hospice this Friday evening, 16th June, at 7.30pm to her residence.

Removal on Sunday morning, 18th June, at 11am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs for Requiem Mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Glenties Local Cemetery at approx. 2pm. Family flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice. Family time from 10pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.





Gracie Duddy, Madavagh, Lettermacaward



The death has taken place of Gracie Duddy, Madavagh, Lettermacaward.

Reposing at her late residence from 10am tomorrow, Saturday, 17th June. Funeral Mass on Monday, 19th June, at 1pm in St. Brigid’s Church, Lettermacward followed by burial in the old cemetery. Rosary both nights at 10.30pm. House private from 11pm until 11am and also on the morning of the funeral.







Benny Nelis, Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny and Raphoe



The death has taken place of Benny Nelis, late of Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny and formerly of Raphoe.



His remains will be reposing at the residence of his mother-in-law Bridget Coyle, in Coole, Cranford.



Requiem Mass on Saturday, June 17, at 11am in Coole Chapel followed by interment in Milford Cemetery.

The house is private, family and friends welcome.



Marian McDaid, St John’s Park, Buncrana



The death has taken place at Buncrana Community Hospital of Marian McDaid, late of 17 St John’s Park, Buncrana and formerly of Bray, County Wicklow.

House private at the request of the deceased.

Reposing at her residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Family flowers only donations if desired to Buncrana Nursing Unit Patients Comfort Fund.



Eddie Curran, Knocknamona Terrace, Letterkenny