Deaths in Limerick - June 16, 2017

THE death has occurred of Ann Lowe (née Corry), Rathmale, Mungret, formerly an Irish dancing teacher.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home today, Friday, from 6pm to 7pm, with removal to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Mungret. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11.30am with removal to Shannon Crematorium for 2pm cremation.

The death has occurred of John Kinnane, London, England and late of Rowan Court, Kennedy Park.

Memorial Mass with cremated remains in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro this Saturday at 11am.

The death has occurred of Eileen Wilson (née O'Sullivan), of Castlebridge, Wexford and late of Clorane, Kildimo.

Deeply regretted by loving husband Victor, daughter Janet, son Victor (Vickey), brothers, sisters, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later from Downey's Funeral Home, in Pallaskenry.