Deaths in Limerick - June 15, 2017

The death has occurred of Maura (Nessa) Ryan, late of Old Castle, Cappawhite, Dewsberry, UK and Glenview Drive, Shelbourne Road, in the exceptional care of Management and Staff of Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport.

Maura (Nessa); sister of the recently deceased Ronnie and of the late Sr. Lola, Sr. Helen and Donal; deeply regretted by her cousins, relatives, friends and residents of Millbrae Lodge.

Arriving in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite Saturday at 11am, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Toem Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Maurice (Mossie) O'Carroll, Ballincroona, Knocklong and formerly of Emly Road, Hospital.

Survived by wife Phyllis, daughters Rosie and Noelle, sons Liam and Sean, daughter-in-law Analyn, grandchildren, brother Phillie, sisters Nora Hanrahan and Kathleen Hedderman, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Leary's Funeral Home, Hospital, on Friday from 4pm with removal at 7pm to St John the Baptist Church, Hospital. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) Mulcahy (née O'Donoghue), Tooreenagreana, Ballagh and late of Garravane, Mountcollins, peacefully in her 92nd year, at home in the loving care of her family.

Beloved wife of the late Moss and mother of the late baby Maurice. Much loved mother to Michael, Murty, Willie and Joe. Sadly missed by her sons, daughters-in-law, beloved grandchildren, brother Willie O'Donoghue, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Sexton's Funeral Home, Broadford on Friday from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at St. Ita's Church, Ashford on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Killeedy Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Guerin (née Grantham), Shelbourne Gardens, Farranshone, peacefully at home.

Beloved wife of the late Flannan. Deeply regretted by her loving children Declan, Tom, Eibhlís & Kevin, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brother, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin's Funeral Home on Sunday from 4pm. Removal at 5.30pm to St. Munchin’s Church. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.