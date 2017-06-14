Deaths in Limerick - June 14, 2017

The death has occurred of Timothy Ted Cranley, Stratford, London and formerly of Dromin, Kilmallock, peacefully at St. Bartholomew's Hospital, London.

Timothy (Tim), very deeply regretted by his brothers Johnny and Jim, sisters Vera and Ann. brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends especially his nephews Paul & James, James's partner Philomena, and his Niece Aoife.

Funeral arrangements to follow later from Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock.

The death has occurred of Eithne Byrne (née O'Dowda), The Bower, Elm Park, Clarina, formerly of Swords and late of Cambridge Financial Services.

Wife of the late Ron. Survived by her daughters Louise and Ruth, son Mark, Sons-in-law Andy and Kevin, grandson Reuben, brother Brian, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home on Thursday from 5pm-7pm. Removal to St. Joseph's Church, Ballybrown on Friday for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to Kilkeedy Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Gerry O'Sullivan, 14 Clareview Terrace, Farranshone, Limerick and late of DeBeers/Element 6 Shannon.

Regretted by his sister Mary, brother John and their families, close friend John Tucker, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by cremation service at Shannon Crematorium at 1pm.

The death has occurred of James Joseph (Jim) O'Donnell, Sandycove, Co. Dublin, late of Waterford, Limerick and Grangebeg, Fethard, peacefully at home.

James Joseph (Jim), predeceased by his wife Joanelle; sadly missed by his children Aoife, Alan and Colm, daughters-in-law Lynn and Deirdre, granddaughters Leah, Saoirse, Caoimhe, Neasa, Doireann and Béibhinn; sister Nora, nieces, nephews, extended family and wide circle of friends.

Removal Thursday from his residence to the Church of the Assumption, Dalkey arriving 5pm. Funeral on Friday after 10am Mass to Mount Jerome Crematorium. House private. Enquiries to Quinns of Glasthule, tel: 01 2806756.

The death has occurred of Bridget (Ciss) O'Brien (née Cooney), St. Patrick's Road, Ballysimon, peacefully at Athlunkard House Nursing Home in her 101st year.

Beloved wife of the late Pakie and dearest mother of Pat, Mary, Brendan, Joseph and John. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brother Tom, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin's Funeral Home, John's Gate on Friday from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Brigid’s Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Cleary, formerly of Hyde Road Prospect, late of Athlunkard House, Nursing Home, peacefully in the presence of his family at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved son of the late Una and Bobby. Dear brother of Mary, Rita and Bobby. Will be sadly missed by his sisters, brother, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Friday from 6pm to 7.30pm followed by Humanist Service. Private Cremation to take place later. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.