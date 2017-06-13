Deaths in Limerick - June 13, 2017

THE death has occurred of Marie Davis (née Halvey),Lower Careys Road, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late Gerard. Much loved mother of Kathleen, Betty, Vincent and John. Will be sadly missed by her cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, all other relatives, neighbours and her special friends Mary Clohessy and Mary Mc Inerney.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Saviour's Church. Requiem Mass, Friday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.