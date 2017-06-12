Deaths in Limerick - June 12, 2017

THE death has occurred of Seamus Fleming, Mullally Grove, Cappamore and formerly of Cappanahanna, Murroe, peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Betty, daughter Marie, sons Ian and Noel, daughters-in-law Aine and Dawn, son-in-law Alan, grandchildren Shane, Anna and James, sister Maureen and brother John, nieces, nephew, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Cappamore this Tuesday from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St. Michael's Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery. Family flowers only. House private please.

The death has occurred of Margaret O'Keeffe (née Fitzgerald), Anhid West, Croom, at her home.

Beloved wife of the late Neilus. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughter Mairead, sister Catherine (Kitty) Guinane, brothers John and Patrick C, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing Tuesday in Daffy’s Funeral, Croom from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Croom. Funeral Wednesday after 12 noon Requiem Mass to Reilig Mhuire, Croom.