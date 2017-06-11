Deaths in Limerick - June 11, 2017

THE death has occurred of Anne Hanrahan (née Kelly), Boreen Na Tobair, South Circular Road and formerly of Dungannon at St Paul's Nursing Home, Dooradoyle.

Wife of the late Charlie.Deeply regretted by her daughters Mary, Áine and Eithne, son Charlie, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren Clodagh, Rory, Cian, Mikey, Aoife, brother Cathal, sisters Ellen and Grainne, extended family and friends.

Reposing at St. Paul's Nursing Home Chapel on Mondayfrom 6pm to 7.30pm. Removal to St. Joseph's Church, O'Connell Ave. on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Anne Jordan (née Kelly), Ashgrove Park, Naas, Co. Kildare and formerly of Ballyduff, Ballylanders.

Wife of the late Michael; sadly missed by her sons Bob and Austin, daughter Jacinta, son-in-law Padraig, brothers John and Bobby, sisters Josie and Bridie, sister-in-law Nora, grandchildren Daniel, Lily, Lucy and Luke, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas Monday, from 6pm-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday, arriving at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas, for Funeral Mass at 10am and burial afterwards in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.