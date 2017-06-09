Deaths in Limerick - June 9, 2017

THE death has occurred of John Heelan, Elton Cottage, Elton, Knocklong.

Predeceased by his wife Margaret, daughters Carol and Marie, grandson Daniel. Deeply regretted by his sons Tom, Johnny, Billy, Joe and Tony, daughters Nora-May, Nora (England), Joan (Bourke, Galbally), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally this Friday from 6pm to 8pm, followed by removal to St. Joseph's Church, Knocklong arriving at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John Fitzgerald, Rockfield, Rathkeale.

John husband of the late Mary Ellen. Deeply regretted by his son Sean, grand-daughter Paulina, brother Neil, sisters Helen and Kitty, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law Mike, sisters-in-law Teresa and Brenda, daughter-in-law Julia, extended family, kind neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Magners Funeral Home Rathkeale on Friday from 6pm-8pm, followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Rathkeale. Requiem Mass Saturday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Nicholas's Cemetery, Adare.

The death has occurred of Fr Jack Finucane, late of 8 Shelbourne Road, unexpectedly in the care of Kimmage Manor medical staff and community, Nigeria, Biafra and Concern World Wide, Freeman of Limerick City.

Predeceased by his sister Biddy (O’Brien), brother Fr Aengus C.S.Sp, twin brother Jim, sister-in-law Pat (née Curtin) and brother-in-law Nick O’Brien. Deeply regretted by his sisters Mary and Sr Patricia RSM, brother Joe, sister-in-law Sally, nephews and nieces, extended family, friends and Spiritan family.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, 92 Lower Kimmage Road on Friday and Saturday from 4pm to 6pm. Removal on Sunday to the Church of the Holy Spirit, Kimmage Manor arriving at 6pm for evening prayer. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11.30am in Kimmage Church. Burial afterwards in Dardistown Cemetery. Donations if desired to Concern Worldwide, in lieu of floral tributes.

The death has occurred of Frankie ''Cushie'' Duggan, St Ita Street, St Mary’s Park, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Survived by his beloved wife Rosie, daughters and sons. Cherished father of Denis, Rosemary, Dermot, Dominic, Shirley, and Fiona, sons-in-law Clive and Gary, daughters-in-law Siobhan and Anne, brothers Larry and Dennis, sisters Gertie and Bonnie, grandchildren and all other relatives and friends.

Reposing Monday at Cross's Funeral Home from 5.30pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mt St Lawrence (old) Cemetery.