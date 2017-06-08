Deaths in Limerick - June 8, 2017

THE death has occurred of Kenneth Byrne, peacefully in the exceptional care of Bawnmore.

Pre deceased by his father Sean, late of Ballysheedy. Darling son of Rachael, dear brother of Cormac. Kenneth, will be greatly missed by his mother, brother, aunt Ann Costelloe, nephews Gary and Alan, cousins, staff and fellow residents of Bawnmore.

Reposing on Sunday at Our Lady of Limerick Church, Bawnmore from 4.30pm to 6pm followed by evening prayers. Requiem Mass, Monday in Our Lady of Limerick Church at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (ext.) Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired to, the High Dependency Unit of Bawnmore.

The death has occurred of Norah Royane (née Sheehan), 4 Summerfield, Youghal and formerly of Purt, Adare, peacefully in Caherass Nursing Home and formerly in Cahermoyle Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her husband Michael; deeply regretted by her loving sisters Anne, Bridie, Peggy and Theresa, brothers Thomas, Michael and Bill, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Reposing at Downey's Funeral Home, Pallaskenry Friday from 6pm to 7pm, with removal to the Holy Trinity Church, Adare. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Aglish Cemetery, Co. Waterford arriving at approximately 1.30pm.

The death has occurred of Teresa Power (née Mc Millan), College Avenue, Moyross, late of Moyross Community Centre, at University Hospital Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Dermot, children Deborah, Mark, Dermot, Caroline, Lorraine, Tara and Dean, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin's Funeral Home on Friday from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Munchin's Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am. Burial after in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Ann Hardaker (née Fleming), Reidy Court, Garryowen and late of the Fairgreen, Ballysimon Road, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Beloved wife of the late Raymond. Deeply missed by her sons Fred and Ray, daughters Marian and Sandra, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers and their families, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home Friday from 5.30pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass, Saturday at 11.15am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Marie Hanrahan, Carrig Drive, Dooradoyle and Ballylongford, suddenly but peacefully at University Hospital Galway.

Deeply regretted by her extended number of cousins and close group of friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Friday from 5.30pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at St. Michael’s Church, Ballylongford, Co. Kerry for 12 noon Mass on Saturday. Funeral afterwards in Aghavallen Cemetery, Ballylongford.