Limerick priest and Concern co-founder Fr Jack Finucane dies aged 80

FATHER Jack Finucane, the Limerick priest who helped found the charity Concern, has has died aged 80.

Fr Jack and his late brother Fr Aengus Finucane earned worldwide recognition for their famine relief efforts in the late 1960s, and both were awarded the Freedom of Limerick in 2005.

In 1968, the Limerick brothers, as well as Fr Raymond Kennedy and John and Kay O’Loughlin Kennedy, founded Africa Concern, which later became Concern, which now has more than 3,000 staff working around the world.

Since then, Limerick’s connections with Concern continue to run deep.

Relative Susan Finucane, from the Ennis Road, has worked with their programmes in Rwanda, Burundi, Haiti and Tanzania.

Born in Limerick in February 1937, Jack Finucane was ordained in 1963 and joined the Spiritan (Holy Ghost) missionary society before being sent to Biafra in Nigeria.

At 26, he was sent to Nigeria, and within four years he was engulfed in the fallout from the Biafra war and the ensuing famine.

Concern was founded in response to the famine, with Jack was at the centre of the distribution of the relief goods flown into Biafra by Concern and other relief organisations.

He was appointed Caritas co-ordinator in Nigeria during the Biafra war at the age of 30, and joined Concern in 1973, working in Bangladesh.

He was transferred to Ethiopia in 1974, and his considerable diplomatic skills and his relationship with the Ethiopian authorities were said to have greatly assisted Concern being able to mount a significant and immediate response to the crisis of that time.

He went back to Bangladesh in 1977, and again returned to Ethiopia in 1984.

Jack returned to Dublin in 1990 where he was Concern’s Regional Director for a number of countries in Africa.

In 1994 he witnessed over one million people fleeing Rwanda into Goma, in Zaire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and four years later he saw the same population stream across the border to return home.

One of six children, he said his sister Patsy, a Mercy Sister "is the brightest of us.”