Deaths in Limerick - June 7, 2017

THE death has occurred of Susan Scanlan (née Vaughan), Cooleygorman, Feohanagh, peacefully in her 101st year, at St. Catherine's Nursing Home.

Susan, wife of the late John and mother of the late John. Deeply regretted by her son David, grandsons David and Gerard, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Sexton's Funeral Home, Broadford on Thursday from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St. Mary's Church, Feohanagh. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12.30pm followed by burial in Killeedy Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Downey, Ballintubber, Newcastle West, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, sons Ian, Gearoid,daughter Denise, brothers Sean, Denis, Pat and Mike, sister Kathleen, aunt Bridie, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Thursday from 6pm until 8pm. Arriving at Raheenagh Church on Friday for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Springfield Cemetery. House private please.

The death has occurred of Bryan Gleeson, Brickhill West, Cratloe, suddenly.

Beloved son of Pat and Maureen, cherished brother of Anthony and Nicola. Bryan, will be deeply missed by his parents, brother, sister, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many close friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home on Sunday from 5pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. John's Church, Cratloe. Requiem Mass, Monday with funeral afterwards to Craughaun Cemetery, Cratloe. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Kevin Bell, Repatriation Trust, c/o Cross' Funeral Homes.

The death has occurred of Joe Downing, late of Lynwood Park and Ballysimon Road, died recently in Glasgow where remains were cremated.

Sadly missed by his wife Lorraine, family members Bríd, Eileen and John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and many friends.

Interment of ashes Friday at Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy following Mass at 12 noon in St. Brigid’s Church, St. Patrick’s Road, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Mary Webster-Crowley, late of Sheffield, London and formerly of Killonan, Ballysimon, peacefully in Sheffield.

Deeply regretted by her daughter Marie, brother Mick Crowley and sister Josephine Watkinson, brother-in-law Tony, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral will take place on Tuesday, June 13 in Sheffield. Memorial Mass in St. Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen, on Tuesday, June 13 at 9.45am.

The death has occurred of Jacqueline Quinlivan, O'Malley Park and late of Acton, London, UK, in Acton.

Deeply regretted by her loving mother Mary, sisters, brothers, partner Noel, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Funeral has taken place in Acton. Memorial Mass, in the Holy Family Parish Church, Southill, on Wednesday, June 14 at 11am, followed by interment of ashes in Mount Saint Oliver Cemetery.