Deaths in Limerick - June 6, 2017

THE death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Scanlon, Moyreen, Ballyhahill.

Deeply regretted by his loving Sister Mary, The Cummane Family, nephews, niece, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Madigan's Funeral Home Shanagolden on Tuesday from 6pm with removal at 8pm to Kilcolman Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilcolman Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Eileen Foley (née Babs Ward), Milltown House, Milltown South, Askeaton and Abbot Close Nursing Home, Askeaton.

Beloved wife of the late Pat Foley. Deeply regretted by her brother Paddy, sister-in-law Kathleen, brothers in law John and Billy, daughters Mary O'Riordan and Helen Keogh, sons Michael, Tony, Andy, Paudy, Liam, Seamus, Gerard, Paul, Vivian and Martin, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family and friends.

Reposing at Kieran Madigan's Funeral Home, Askeaton on Wednesday from 5pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Mary's Church, Askeaton. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Lismakeera Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Hedderman, Tankardstown, Kilmallock and Formerly of Hedderman Transport, unexpectedly.

ery deeply regretted by his wife Alma, son Noel and daughter Aisling, daughter-in-law Elaine, son-in-law Dan, brother Michael, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchrildren Rebecca, Cara and Daniel, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends, especially those in the transport industry.

Reposing this Thursday evening in Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at Church of the Holy Trinity, Dromin for Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Josephine O'Neill (née Sweeney), Monaleen Park, Monaleen, peacefully at Milford Hospice.

Beloved wife and friend of Brian and dearest mother of Eorann and Brian. Deeply regretted by her husband and children, grandchildren Grace, Rorí and Colm, son-in-law Robert, brother Michael sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving at Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen on Thursday for Mass at 12 noon followed by private cremation. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice. House private.

The death has occurred of Jerry (J.J.) Vaughan, Pinewood Avenue, Caherdavin, late of Templeglantine, Community Games and Charleville Golf Club, unexpectedly at University Hospital Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Lily, daughters Kathryn and Eilis, son Richard, daughter-in-law Kathleen, son-in-law Mark, grandchildren Rory, Dara, Cillian and Donal, sisters, brother, extended family and many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Thursday from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Reilig na Tríonóide, Templeglantine. Family flowers only; donations, if desired, to Parkinson’s Association of Ireland, Mid-West Branch.