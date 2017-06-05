Deaths in Limerick - June 5, 2017

The death has occurred (peacefully at Earlsbrook House Nursing Home, Bray) of Maura Cash (née Reddan) of Wolfe Tone Square Middle, Bray, County Wicklow. Formerly of Limerick city.

Aged 85, Maura was a much loved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, she will be remembered with great fondness and will be deeply missed by her loving children Myles, Brigid, Billy and John, together with their families and by her extended family and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

The death has occurred of Stephen Hehir of The Birches, Boher, County Limerick. Late of Ballysimon.

Husband of the late Mary, father of the late Dolores. Survived by loving families, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin St. from 4pm to 6pm this Monday.

Remains will arrive at St Mary Magdalene church Monaleen ahead of Requiem Mass at 11am on Tuesday with burial afterwards in Ballysimon Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Penny (Mary) Woulfe (née Enright) of Templeathea, Athea.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Thady, daughters Margaret and Liz, sons Jim, Teddy, Mossie, son in law Mike, daughter in law Liz,Margaret's partner Derek, Teddy's partner Anna, grandchildren, brothers Mick, Paddy and Timmy, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces and a large circle of friends and relations.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday (June 6) between 5pm and 8pm.

Removal on Wednesday, June 7, to St Bartholomew’s Church, Athea for requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery.

House private on Wednesday morning. Donations in lieu of lowers to the Cystic Fibrosis and Haematology Units, University Hospital Limerick.

The death has occurred (at Milford Care Centre) of Edward “Hula Hul” Coyle of William Street, Limerick. Formerly of Ballyclough Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston.

Very deeply regretted by his loving sisters Joan & Breda, brother Gerry, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home on this Tuesday (June 6) from 4.30pm with removal at 6pm to St Saviour's Church.

Requiem Mass Wednesday at 10.30am with burial afterwards in Mt St Oliver Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired in lieu of flowers to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (unexpectedly) of Patrick (Pat) Tobin of Griston East., Ballylanders, Limerick. Late of Mitchelstown, County Cork

Deeply regretted by his family and friends.

Reception of remains into The Church of The Assumption, Ballylanders on Friday, June 9 for Funeral Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Galbally Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kay) Frahill (née Cosgrave) of Boyne Park, Shannon, County Clare. Late of Janesboro, Limerick

Wife of the late Michael. Survived by daughter Ann-Marie, son Tony, grandchildren Mike, Shauna, Mark, James, David and Owen, brother, sisters, son-in-law Brendan, daughter-in-law, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Tuesday (June 6) from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mt St Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Tom O'Halloran, O'Dwyer Villas, Thomondgate and late of Pearse Avenue, Janesboro.

Brother of the late Carmel Hickey. Deeply regretted by wife Annette, son Martin, daughters Pamela and Maria, grandchildren Lauen, Grace, Conor, Lucy, brother Billy, nephew Fr David Gibson, all other nephews, nieces, sons-in-law Maurice and Niall, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing on Monday at Cross’ Funeral Home from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Brian Hayes, Meadow Springs, Clareview.

Deeply regretted by partner Lisa, son Jamie-ler, daughter Emma, brother Robert, Michael sister Beverly, all other and friends.

Reposing from 5pm on Monday, June 5, with removal at 6pm to the Christ the King Church, Caherdavin. Requiem Mass on Tuesday on 11.30am with cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium, Shannon.