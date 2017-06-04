Deaths in Limerick - June 4, 2017

The death has occurred (at Milford Care Centre) of Edward “Hula Hul” Coyle of William Street, Limerick. Formerly of Ballyclough Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston.

Very deeply regretted by his loving sisters Joan & Breda, brother Gerry, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home on this Tuesday (June 6) from 4.30pm with removal at 6pm to St Saviour's Church.

Requiem Mass Wednesday at 10.30am with burial afterwards in Mt St Oliver Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired in lieu of flowers to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (unexpectedly) of Patrick (Pat) Tobin of Griston East., Ballylanders, Limerick. Late of Mitchelstown, County Cork

Deeply regretted by his family and friends.

Reception of remains into The Church of The Assumption, Ballylanders on Friday, June 9 for Funeral Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Galbally Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Adare and District Nursing Home) of Michael (Haulie) Cahill of Curraghbridge, Adare.

Very deeply regretted by his wife Lena (née Lloyd); sons Michael, Paul and Brian; daughter Helen (Moore), brother George, sister Jane (Enright), son-in-law Patrick, daughters-in-law Jennifer, Bridget and Lorraine, adoring grandchildren Kian, Josh, Amy, Harry, Molly and Lisa, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom this Sunday (June 4) from 6 to 7.30pm followed by removal to the Holy Trinity Church, Adare.

Requiem mass on Monday (June 5) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in St Nicholas Cemetery, Adare. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to Alzheimer's Society Adare, Branch.

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kay) Frahill (née Cosgrave) of Boyne Park, Shannon, County Clare. Late of Janesboro, Limerick

Wife of the late Michael. Survived by daughter Ann-Marie, son Tony, grandchildren Mike, Shauna, Mark, James, David and Owen, brother, sisters, son-in-law Brendan, daughter-in-law, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Tuesday (June 6) from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mt St Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Marymount Hospice) of Paúric/Patrick O’Loinsig/Lynch of Garabhac, Inniscarra, County Cork. Late of Rathcannon, Athlacca, Limerick.

Son of the late Patrick and Kathleen (nee Ryan) Lynch and brother of the late Tom.

Sadly missed by his loving brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Lying in repose at his home at Garbhach, Inniscara this Sunday, (June 4) from 6pm to 8pm followed by Rosary.

Reception prayers at 11.30am on Monday, June 5, followed by Requiem Mass at 12midday in St Senan’s, Church Cloghroe.

Cremation afterwards at the Island Crematorium Ringaskiddy.

No flowers please. Donations in lieu to the Poor Clare Sisters College Road Cork.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Gerard (Paschal) O’Brien of Glenogra, Meanus. Late of 1 St. John’s Villas, Mulgrave Street, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his loving niece Mary, her husband Gerard, her children Michelle, David, Jason & Andrew, her grandchildren Lilly, Caoimhe & Keeley, sister-in-law Breeda O’Brien, other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday (June 4) from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Meanus.

Requiem Mass on Monday (June 5) at 10am wiith Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Tom (Tommy) Lavery of Castlefarm, Hospital

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Rose and sister Ann, extended family and friends.

Reposing at O'Leary's Funeral Home, Hospital this Sunday June 4 from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to St John the Baptist Church, Hospital.

Requiem Mass on Monday, June 5 at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Sean (Dr John) Barrett, Surrey, England and formerly of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and Fairy Street, Athea, at his residence.

Predeceased by his brother Tony. Sadly missed by his loving partner Pantea, sons Edmund and Adrian and their partners, sister Maura (Doolan – Dublin), brothers Tom (Athea), Jim (Dublin), and Denis (Athea), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and a large circle of friends.

Cremation will take place on Monday, June 5 in England. Memorial Mass at a later date in Athea.

The death has occurred of Tom O'Halloran, O'Dwyer Villas, Thomondgate and late of Pearse Avenue, Janesboro.

Brother of the late Carmel Hickey. Deeply regretted by wife Annette, son Martin, daughters Pamela and Maria, grandchildren Lauen, Grace, Conor, Lucy, brother Billy, nephew Fr David Gibson, all other nephews, nieces, sons-in-law Maurice and Niall, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing on Monday at Cross’ Funeral Home from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mike) Naughton, Ballymacjordan, Abbeyfeale, peacefully in the care of Moycullen Nursing Home, Galway.

Beloved husband of Phil, brother of Kathleen and John (both deceased) and father of Michael (deceased). Sadly missed by sons Desmond and Kevin and daughters Sarah, Noreen and Marie together with seventeen grandchildren, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, extended family and many friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale from 5pm this Sunday (June 4) followed by removal at 7pm to St. Brigid’s Church Duagh. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.

The death has occurred of Brian Hayes, Meadow Springs, Clareview.

Deeply regretted by partner Lisa, son Jamie-ler, daughter Emma, brother Robert, Michael sister Beverly, all other and friends.

Reposing from 5pm on Monday, June 5, with removal at 6pm to the Christ the King Church, Caherdavin. Requiem Mass on Tuesday on 11.30am with cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium, Shannon.