Deaths in Limerick - June 1, 2017

THE death has occurred of William O'Sullivan, Dromroe, Tournafulla, peacefully at home in the presence of his family in his 98th year.

William, husband of the late Norrie and father of the late Joseph. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Annette (Collins), sons Tim, John, Jerry and Gearóid, sister Sr. Breda L.C.M., son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at St. Patrick’s Church Tournafulla on Friday from 5pm. until 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Keane, St Munchin's Street, St Mary's Park.

Daughter of the late Teresa and Richard Keane, sister of the late Kieran Keane, aunt of the late Daniel and Gillian. Survived by her brothers Sean, Pa, Richard, Christy and Anthony, sisters Paula, Marion, Rita, Geraldine , niece, nephews, aunt Celine and uncles Pat and Tony, other relatives and friends.

Reposing from Cross's Funeral Home on Friday from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St Mary's Church, Arthlunkard Street. Requiem Mass 12 noon on Saturday with buiral afterwards in Mt. St. Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Milford.