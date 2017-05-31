Deaths in Limerick - May 31, 2017

THE death has occurred of Mark Nolan, Beechwood Lawn, Bodyke, Co. Clare and late of Kincora Park.

Deeply regretted by parents Mary and Michael, children Shane, Lydia, Adam, Rhys, Desmond, brothers Michael, David, Derek, Partner Dolores, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing today, Wednesday, at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 5.30pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to the Holy Family Church, Southill. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Cremation afterwards in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. No flowers please.

The death has occurred of Pat Fitzsimons, Ballycormick, Shanagolden.

Reception prayers this Wednesday at 5.30pm in Shanagolden Church. Requiem Mass tomorrow, Thursday, at 1pm with burial afterwards in Shanagolden Cemetery. House private please.

The death has occurred of Maura Kiely (née Phelan), formerly of Farranshone and Castletroy, peacefully surrounded by her family in Authlunkard House Nursing Home, Westbury.

Predeceased by brother Noel. Sadly missed by her loving family, son Kenneth, daughter Yvonne, grandchildren Lauren and Aaron, brothers Pat, Joe, Jerry and Vincent, sisters Rita & Helen, sisters-in-law, great friends Joan & Evelyn, nephews, nieces, other relatives, neighbours & friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home this Thursday evening from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford, Castletroy. Requiem Mass Friday at 11am, with burial afterwards in Mt. St. Lawrence Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers to The Irish Heart Foundation.

The death has occurred of Tom (Thomas) Dillon, Garryowen Road and late of Ranks.

Deeply regretted by loving wife Cora, daughters Margie and Cora, Son Maurice and his partner Lorraine, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law,other relatives and friends.

Reposing Thursday at Cross Funeral Home from 6.30pm followed by removal at 8pm to St. John Cathedral. Requiem Mass Friday at 12.30pm with burial afterwards to Mt St Lawrence (ext) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Ryan (née Moriarty), Raheen Gardens, Raheen and late of Old Cork Road and Mitchelstown.

Deeply regretted by daughters Kathryn, Moira, Jackie. And Michael, much loved grandchildren, nieces and nephews, brother Jude (USA), sister Sr. Marie, sons-in-law Tom and Joe and all other relatives and friends.

Reposing on Thursday at 11 Raheen Gardens from 5pm until 8pm. Arriving at St. John's Cathedral on Friday for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Gerry Roland, Riverside Drive, Shannon Banks, Corbally and late of Roxboro and Kilchreest, Co. Galway, Electrical Rewinds and Estuary Wholesale.

Deeply regretted wife Theresa (Terry), daughters Charlotte, Teresa, son Paul and Partner Agne, grandchildren Adam, Max, Nicole, Kian, sister Amy, brothers Paddy, Edmund, John, sons-in-law Alan and Neil, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing Friday at Cross' Funeral Home from 5pm, followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John O'Connell, Ard Na Gréine, Dublin, formerly of Badgersford, Crecora, peacefully after a long illness in the devoted care of the staff of Beaumont Hospital.

Beloved husband of Betty and loving father to the late Paul and the late Fiona; very sadly missed by his children John, Brian, Ciaran, Dermot, Fergal, Gráinne, Tara, Padraig and Lorraine, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, sister Mary, brother Pat, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at the family home on Thursday between 4pm and 9pm. Removal on Friday, 2nd June, to St. Paul’s Church, Ayrfield arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass, followed by burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton.

The death has occurred of Sheelah Corbett, Bunratty House, Bunratty, peacefully at home.

Deeply regretted by her sister Joanne, nephews Burke and Roger, nieces Susan and Ruth, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home in Bunratty House on Friday from 4-7pm. Removal to The Wells Church, Clonmoney on Saturday for 12 noon Mass. Funeral afterwards to Bunratty Cemetery. Family flowers only please. House private on Saturday morning.