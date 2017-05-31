'A very special angel': Brave County Limerick mum of tragic baby Chloe Fogarty

FR JOHN Morris, who said the Mass of the Angels for tragic baby Chloe Fogarty, said “sometimes there are no words” but her Limerick mum somehow summoned the strength to pay an emotional tribute.

Louise Fogarty (nee McInerney), originally from Oola, spoke heartbreakingly about her seven-month-old girl who died in a freak accident last week. Chloe was buried in the new cemetery in Oola following Mass in St Nicholas' Church, Solohead on Monday.

Louise, supported by her husband Paul, told the congregation that “heaven was missing an angel, a very special angel and they needed you”.

Chloe was discovered unresponsive in a parked car in Dundrum, Co Tipperary, shortly after 1pm last Thursday. She was rushed by air ambulance to University Hospital Limerick but doctors were unable to save her. The tragic accident occurred on the hottest day of the summer thus far.

The couple slept in Chloe’s room on Thursday night and on Friday morning as they drew back the curtains there was an artificial rose petal on the floor.

“It was from nothing belonging to us - we can't explain where it came from. It is the strangest thing - we believe it was your way of saying you will always be with us.

“You are here by our side. Your gorgeous smile used to look up at us every morning. We will treasure every memory we have of you. I will cherish the scar on my tummy where you entered the world. Every time we close our eyes your beautiful face is all that we see.

“I don't know how our lives will go on without you. They will never be the same. Paul and I will stay strong together because I know that is what you would want Chloe, our darling daughter,” said Louise, a daughter of Christy and Helen McInerney who reside in Oola.

The offertory gifts included teddies, a book of nursery rhymes and a combined Tipperary-Limerick jersey.

Almost two years ago Paul and Louise were married in the same church and a few months earlier they celebrated Chloe’s christening.

“We were the happiest parents when you came along on September 30. This day, eight months ago, you were on your way into this world. You would be eight-months-old tomorrow.

"Chloe you switched on a happiness in us that we never knew we had. You were the most precious person in our lives - our beautiful, happy Chloe.

"You always had a smile on your face for everyone you met. You knew how to put a smile on everyone else's face too. We loved you so much and you had so much love to give.

"We never took any day for granted with you - each day was bright with you in it," said Louise.

She said they will never forget Chloe and her huge personality.

“I cannot wait until we can hold you tight in our arms again - mammy, daddy and your family love you. We will love you forever and never forget you. Sleep tight Chloe, our precious, beautiful daughter. I love you."

Former Oola councillor, Joe Meagher said the thoughts and prayers of the parish are with the Fogarty and McInerney families.

“The McInerney family are very well thought of and highly respected in Oola. It is a terrible tragedy,” said Mr Meagher.