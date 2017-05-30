Deaths in Limerick - May 30, 2017

THE death has occurred of John Considine, Bella Cottage, Shanrahan, Clogheen, Cahir and Limerick, peacefully at Clonmel Regional Hospital.

Beloved husband of June. Dearly loved father of Sean and Tara. Sadly missed by his loving daughter-in-law Becky, son-in-law Eoin, grandchildren Kitty, Ellie, Mia, Isla, Kallen and Rubin, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to Meelick Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick.

The death has occurred of Rachel Kelly (née Lysaght), Green Fields, Rosbrien and late of Edward Street.

Deeply regretted by husband Christy, daughters Caroline and Yvonne, son Eric, grandchildren Peter, Briona, Ciara, sister Maureen Lysaght, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing on Thursday at Cross Funeral Home, Gerald Street from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mt St Oliver Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Charity of your choice.

The death has occurred of Ann Mulvehill Sheehy, Ballyvocogue, Cappagh, Askeaton.

Ann, beloved daughter of the late Con. Deeply regretted by her loving partner Joe, her mom Kathleen, daughters Katie, Connie, and Kerry, son-in-law Dermot, grandchildren Jamie and Lucy, brothers and sisters Michelle, Noel, Con, Trisha, and Patrick, many uncles and aunts, nieces and nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her home in Ballyvocogue, Cappagh, Askeaton on Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in Cappagh Church at 11am followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy. House strictly private on Wednesday morning please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of Milford Hospice and the Oncology Unit of University Hospital Limerick.

The death has occurred of Nellie O'Brien (née Casey), Ballinatona, Kilbehenny, peacefully in her 93rd year, surrounded by her loving family in Adare and District Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Tim and dear mother of Tony and Breda (Bourke). Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Donal, grandchildren Tadhg, Louise and Donal, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Chapel of Rest, Baldwin Street, Mitchelstown, on Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm, followed by removal to Kilbehenny Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the church grounds.

The death has occurred of Maureen O'Brien (née Riordan), Duntryleague, St. Patrick's Well, Galbally, peacefully at St. Anthony's Nursing Home, Pallasgreen.

Predeceased by her loving husband Jack, daughter Marie and daughter-in-law Mary. Deeply regretted by her sons Billy (Bill) and John, daughter-in-law Mary, sisters Bridie and Alice, brother-in-law Ned, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally on Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm, followed by removal to Galbally Church, arriving at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the local Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Marie Purtill (née English), Stenson Park, Farranshone and late of Keyes Park, peacefully at home.

Beloved wife of the late John. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter & sons, sisters, brothers, grandchildren, great-grandson, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, neices, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Denmark Street. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Ita Ritchie (née O'Donoghue),Paisley, Scotland and late of St. Munchin's Street, St. Mary's Park.

Survived by husband Bill, daughter Bernadette, sons Neil, William and James, sister Rose Ann, brothers Willie and Barney, nieces and nephews.

Burial will take place in Paisley on Thursday morning.