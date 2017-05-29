Deaths in Limerick - May 29, 2017

THE death has occurred of Michael Cotter, Myville, Rathmale, Mungret, late of Howmedica/Stryker, peacefully following a long illness bravely borne.

Deeply regretted by his brother Pat, sister Maimie (Mary Fitzgerald), niece Claire, nephews Brian and David, sister-in-law Rita, brother-in-law Sean, grandnephew Oisin, extended family and many friends and colleagues.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Tuesday from 6pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St Oliver Plunkett Church, Mungret. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Mungret Old Cemetery.

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Heffernan, Killeen, Ballylanders, peacefully at St. Anthony's Nursing Home, Pallasgreen.

Predeceased by his wife Kitty (née) Dawson). Deeply regretted by his sister-in-law Lizzie, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally this Monday from 6pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to Glenbrohane Church arriving at 8.15pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Ballylanders Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Edward Danagher, Roseville Nursing Home and late of Rose's Avenue, Ballysimon, P&T and Eircom.

Survived by brothers Gerard, Noel, sister Mary, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law and all other residents and friends.

Arriving for 11am Requiem Mass on Tuesday to St Patrick's Church, Clare Street with burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Ger Kearney, Woodlawn Park, Ballysimon, late of Thomondgate.

Survived by wife Marion, sons Dave, Gary, Paul, Rob, grandchildren Stephen, Alison, Sarah-Kate, sisters Marion Cusack, Rita Hayes, Josephine McNamara, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and all other relatives and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 6.30pm with removal at 8pm to St. Brigid's Church, St. Patrick's Road. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawerence Extension Cemetery. No flowers. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.