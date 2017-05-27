Deaths in Limerick - May 27, 2017

The death has occurred of Anne Veronica (Ronnie) Ryan, of Limerick city, late of Old Castle, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary, Dewsberry, UK and Glenview Drive, Shelbourne Road, Limerick, on May 27, in the exceptional care of Management and Staff of Milbrae Lodge Nursing Home Newport, Anne Veronica (Ronnie); sister of the late Sr. Lola, Sr. Helen and Donal; deeply regretted by her loving sister Nessa, cousins, relatives and friends.

Arriving in Our Lady of Fatima Church Cappawhite Monday morning at 11 o’c for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Toem Cemetery.

The death has occurred of David (Davy) O’Keeffe, Broadford Village, Broadford, peacefully, at home. Davy, sadly missed by his loving wife Ita (nee Foley), daughters Helena (Burke), Breeda, Kita (Clarke), sons-in-law David and Gerry, grandchildren Coileáin, Tiarnán, Gearóid, Caitlin and Michael, sister Kathleen Coughlan (Whitegate), brothers Ned (Mountplummer) and Billy (U.S.A.), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Sexton's Funeral Home, Broadford, on Monday from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at Our Lady of the Snows Church, Broadford on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Springfield Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Milford Hospice Homecare Team.

The death has occurred of Pauline O’Brien (née Quigley), of Mayorstone, Limerick city, on May 27, 2017, peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport. Beloved wife of the late Colm. Dearly loved mother of Susan (Thurles), Helen, Niall, Colm and Annemarie. Deeply regretted by her loving sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Monday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Gerard O’Brien, of "Whistler" Curraghbirrin, Castletroy, late of of St. Mary's Park, Limerick. Survived by sister Evelyn, Gerald's children and all other relatives and friends.

Reposing in Wednesday at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerard Griffin Street, from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am and burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John Lane, Ballinacostello, Aghamore, Ballyhaunis, Mayo / Abbeyfeale,

John Lane, Ballinacostello, Aghamore, Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo & formerly Northampton, England & Mountcollins, Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick, peacefully at his home.

Deeply regretted by his wife Winnie (nee Mulligan), daughters Marie O'Brien (Knock), Amanda Niland (Aghamore), Deborah Lennon (Knock) & Helen Lane Kelly (Dunmore), sons-in-law, 12 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours & friends.

Reposing in his family home on Sunday evening from 5 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Removal from his home on Monday morning to St. Joseph's Church Aghamore for 11 o'clock Funeral Mass with the funeral proceeding for private cremation.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society, c/o Gavin's Undertakers, Knox Street, Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo.

The death has occurred of Jimmy (James) of Hannan, of Friarstown, Crecora, formally of Cooldra, Ardnacrusha, Co. Clare. Predeceased by his two children Frances and Dermot. Deeply missed by his loving family, wife Marie, daughters Marie, Aine and Aileen sons Paul and John, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Ballyneety this Sunday evening from 5:30pm to 8pm with removal to St John the Baptist Church, Fedamore. Funeral Mass Monday at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Fedamore Graveyard. Family flowers only, donation if desired to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Eddie Duggan, of Cappamore, on May 26, peacefully at St Francis Hospice Raheny. Beloved husband of the late Theresa, loving father to Niall, Barry, Eamonn and the late Deirdre, sadly missed by his family, brother Jerry, sister Nuala, daughters-in-law Tricia, Aideen and Veronica, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends, neighbours and remembering also his late brother Paddy.

Reposing at Frank Jennings Funeral Home, Greendale Road, Monday 5pm to 8pm. Removal from his home on Tuesday morning to the Church of St John the Evangelist, Foxfield/Kilbarrack, arriving at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Daniel (Dan) Drew, Ballinakill West, Newtownshandrum, Cork / Ballyagran, peacefully, in the care of St. Gobnait's Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by his sisters Margaret (Kenny) and Ellen (Tyames), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O'Malley Funeral Home's, New Line, Charleville on Sunday from 7.30pm until removal at 8.30pm to St. Joseph's Church, Newtown. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12.30pm. Funeral after to Holy Cross Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Sr Anne (Aine) Coughlan, of Ardpatrick/Convent of Mercy, Mallow, who passed away, peacefully, in the tender and loving care of the Doctors, Nurses and staff of the Mercy University Hospital Cork, loving sister of John, Fr Tom, Richard, Sr Patricia, Eileen (Sullivan) and the late Peggy (Kiely) and Kathleen (Ainslie), Sadly missed by her Mercy Community and Congregation, family, sisters-in-law Margo and Breda, brother-in-law Pat, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Mercy Convent Chapel, Mallow on Sunday from 3pm to 6pm followed by prayers. Reception into the Church of the Resurrection, Mallow on Monday at 11.30am followed by Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Gobnait's Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John Carey, Bellview, Banogue, Croom, ex Limerick County Council, peacefully at St. John's Hospital. Previously in the wonderful care of all the staff of Caherass Nursing Home, Croom.

Beloved husband of the late Anastacia. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons Eamon, Sean, Kieran and Paul, daughters Helen Cregan, Noreen O'Halloran and Mary Nonnan, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his friends.

Reposing on Saturday in Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Peter and Paul's Church, Banogue. Funeral on Sunday after 12.15pm Requiem Mass to the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Nora Harty (née Egan), Ballinacurra Gardens, Ballinacurra and late of Old Pallas, Knockderk, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Beloved wife of the late Mickey Harty. Adored mother of Michael. Deeply regretted by her son, sisters Peggy, Annie & Lizzie, nephews, nieces, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home on Sunday from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6pm to St. Joseph's Church, O'Connell Avenue. Requiem Mass, Monday at 10.30am, with funeral afterwards to Old Pallas, Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Troy (née Dillon), Quinpool North, Parteen, late of Sexton Street North and Old Quarry Road, Thomondgate.

Deeply regretted by daughter Teresa, son-in-law John Sexton and friends.

Reposing at her residence in Quinpool on Sunday from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving on Monday to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. No flowers, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre. House strictly private on Monday.

The death has occurred of Martin Fitzgerald, Star Court, John Carew Park, peacefully after a short illness at home.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Betty, children Karen, Mark, Marion, Siobhan & Keith, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Sunday from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael Dennehy, Ballykeeffe and late of Broad Street, Charleville, peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

Cherished husband of the late Mary and adored father of Joseph, Gerardine (Ryan), Mary (Moloney) and Michael. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Chloe, Eimear, Caolán, Gemma, Luke and Aoife, sons-in-law Gerard and Johnny, daughter-in-law Clare (MacMahon), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, many friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of John Considine, Granville Park, St. Patrick’s Road, late of An Post, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved husband of Joan and dearest father of Sheelagh, Jennifer, Declan and Shane. Deeply regretted by his loving wife and children, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Sunday from 6.30pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Brigid’s Church. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy. Family flowers only, donations to Irish Heart Foundation.